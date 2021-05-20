Job Details

Who We Are:

stensul Agile Email Creation is the first email creation platform built for the enterprise. Stensul dramatically reduces email creation time by up to 90% to help team resources focus on improving email performance. With the stensul Email Creation Hub™, teams launch campaigns faster by streamlining the collaboration process and simplifying creation for all marketers, so they can build emails that drive results. Stensul integrates with leading marketing platforms including Marketo, Oracle Eloqua, Workfront, Adobe Campaign, and Salesforce Marketing Cloud. The world’s best brands trust stensul, including ASICS Digital, BMW, Box, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Clover Health, Greenhouse, and Samsung.





We’ve built a platform that lets anyone create on-brand, perfectly coded, fully-responsive emails in minutes. Our Fortune 1000 customers have reduced their creation time by 90% while increasing marketing output 6-10x. That’s no joke.

About the Role:

stensul is looking for a Director of Product Design specifically someone who will create, prototype, measure, research and continually evolve our products. You will use your design, innovation skills and expertise to reduce the complexity of the content creation flow into a simple and straightforward experience. This is a managerial position that will supervise a team of Designers.





What You Will Do:

Manage our brilliant design team

Evaluate our current platform and provide an analysis on how we can simplify and improve our user experience.

Continually gather user data to prove the success (or failure) of product decisions.

Successfully employ the design process to investigate, conceptualize and generate relevant solutions for problems our users have.

Stand as a UX/UI reference inside and outside the creative team.

Create a training program to improve our product team’s expertise on UX/UI.

Create and document responsive UX design, visual design for the UI, prototypes and branding with style guides.

Work with Customers, Product, Engineering and QA to reach the best possible solutions and digital products.

Measure and report usage of the products to continually iterate and improve the user experience.

Help define product requirements, concepts, interaction flows and interfaces.





Your Skills:

You have led Product Design teams in the past and have at least 7 years of Product Design experience

Comfortable writing specs, illustrating design ideas, storyboards, process flows, interaction models and sitemaps

Understanding HTML, CSS, Javascript and in general webapps

Strong knowledge evaluating user requirements, working together with product managers and engineers.

Experience using design apps like Photoshop and Sketch to create designs, mockups and user interaction flows





What You’ll Get:

Competitive compensation package that includes equity

Excellent medical, dental, and vision coverage for you and your dependents

Weekly catered lunches and fully stocked kitchen with snacks and beverages

Extra goodies like team breakfasts, monthly team outings, etc.

401(k), life insurance, commuter benefits, and parental leave plans

Flexible time off policy to balance your work and life in a way that suits you best

Collaborative, transparent, and fun loving office culture

Big fish in a small pond opportunity - we are a fairly small yet rapidly growing company, so as we grow, YOU will grow!

stensul is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer building a diverse and inclusive workforce.

If your experience is close (even if not a perfect fit) to what we’re looking for, please consider applying. Experience comes in many forms – skills are transferable, and passion goes a long way. We know that diversity makes for the best problem-solving and creative thinking, which is why we’re dedicated to adding new perspectives to the team and encourage everyone to apply.