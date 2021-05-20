Job Details

eScale is a growing division inside Success Agency with a focus on building eCommerce experiences for D2C brands in the wellness space.

We’re always remote, personal growth-focused, and high performing. Our mission is to help the leaders of positive impacting companies to reach their growth, financial, and life goals.. and to do the same for our team members.





Overview of the Role

As a Brand & UI Designer, you’ll create and expand the visual brand for our DTC clients, primarily in the wellness and CBD industries. This includes creating the visual brand for startups as well as expanding brand visuals for established companies.

With a focus on strategy, you’ll work with our clients and team to craft visual experiences that further the unique essence of our clients' brands.





Responsibilities

Brand Designer responsibilities include:

Develop website creative direction (working with our UX/UI Designer and at times designing interfaces yourself)

Develop website mood boards and other tools to work with the client to define an ideal creative direction

Create brand identities (including logo design)

Develop visual brand guidelines

Design creative assets (social media, etc.)

Develop creative direction for Photography and Video





Requirements

3+ years in brand-strategy focused design

Extensive Direct to Consumer (DTC) experience, especially in wellness (ideally CBD)

Strong collaboration skills





Benefits of Working at eScale

We only hire nice people.. which means you only work with nice people

15 Days PTO* + 10 Holidays Per Year

Insurance premiums reimbursement

Company-provided computer or reimbursement

Gym or fitness reimbursement

Clear boundaries between work and non-work

We generally limit work to 40 hours / week





*No, we don't do the "unlimited vacation" thing.. we feel "unlimited vacation" in reality means you don't actually take vacations because it's never a good time... and that also tends to blur the lines between work and non-work... we believe when you're not working you should not... be working :).