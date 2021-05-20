Job Details

Column Five is looking to hire a full time Web Designer to create award-winning web design work. Column Five is a creative agency that helps brands find and tell their best stories.

As a Web Designer at Column Five you’ll be responsible for the execution of high quality creative for clients ranging from large tech companies to purpose-driven nonprofits. You’ll collaborate closely with a variety of talented people to plan, concept, design and develop strategy-led interactive experiences from kick-off to launch. You’ll be responsible for leading and/or assisting in the design effort of 2-3 medium to large scale projects simultaneously.

At Column Five, you’ll join a vibrant team of people in a fast-paced environment built on collaboration, camaraderie, freedom, and flexibility. Each day you’ll find surprising challenges that stretch your skills and expand your creativity. As a distributed team, we value responsibility and autonomy, so we’ve designed our tools and processes to help you do your best work—the way you work best. Most importantly, you’ll get the chance to grow with talented people who make you feel loved, respected, and welcomed. If you’re ready to roll up your sleeves, we can make work a place of belonging and a source of fulfillment and joy—together. (Find out more about our core values.)

What you will do here

Collaborate with team members to plan and produce large scale projects.

Conduct information architecture exercises that align with strategic project objectives.

Concept and execute original design solutions that elevate our collective quality standard.

Lead and champion good design practices for file prep, design handoff, and quality assurance.

Offer and receive feedback throughout design and project planning phases.

Participate in client conversations on design thinking and execution.

Who you are

You are a web designer.

You know great user experience and apply ux thinking to everything you create.

You have strong typography, hierarchy, and interactive layout skills.

You know how front end web developers work and prepare your files with them in mind.

You are proficient with Figma and Adobe XD.

You frequently use Illustrator and Photoshop.

You have education in graphic design (or a related field).

You have experience in a professional design environment

You have humility to listen, grow, and learn.

Job perks

Competitive salary

Full health insurance

Profit Sharing

Parental leave

Trainings, education, and investment to support career growth

FSA plan (medical and dependent care)

Life insurance, long-term disability insurance

Remote-first company

Generous 401(k) savings plan

A fun, engaged, and inclusive team

COMPENSATION

Compensation is dependent upon experience. We do not pay based on the location of the employee, rather based on the market rates in Orange County, CA.

LOCATION

We are a distributed- or remote-first company. This means that we are open to working with you if you live anywhere within the USA. We have our headquarters/ office in Orange County, CA if you like going into the office, you would be welcome!

HOW TO APPLY

Please apply with a current resume, and a cover letter that includes why you are the right person for Column Five.

No phone calls or recruiters, please.

Column Five is an Equal Opportunity Employer focused on creating a workplace of belonging. We encourage applicants from all walks of life and do not discriminate based upon race, religion, color, national origin, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, veteran status, disability, and other applicable legally protected characteristics.