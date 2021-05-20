Senior Designer (6-month FTC)

Job Details

The Role

Future Optimist Wanted.

That’s you isn’t it? Online content at times is the antagonist of optimism, hope and a utopian future for all humans here on planet earth but working with our key client XPRIZE, it will be your calling to engage people around the world with a slap in the face of Future Positive Optimism (or FPO as we’ve never called it until just now.) Taking on board a new mission, new branding and a new strategy to engage humanity as a whole (not just the science and technology community), you will play a key role strategically leading the design thinking and execution across a multiverse of content helping to tell the impact story for the next generation of innovators. Reporting into both the Head of Post Production and the Director of Content Strategy & Innovation, this role covers; End-to-end Social Media / Digital Content & Campaigns, Motion Graphics / After Effects, Ideation, project development and involvement in pitching, Creation of content in 2D, animation, video as well as Live and Video work, including graphic led videos.

But what about Green Rock?

No, it’s not some undiscovered planet you get to by taking a left at Mars, it’s the engine room of content production and distribution that powers the XPRIZE publishing machine. Green Rock is amongst the new breed of end-to-end content studios. Running for over 12 years, our roots come from film and television but over the last 5 years have taken our experiences to a digital-first audience. Our end-to-end service includes creative strategy, development, production, social media management and digital publishing, and we have built a reputation for delivering high-quality content at speed, whilst staying agile in order to take on new challenges that are thrown at us. Our award-winning team continues to work with broadcasters like Sky, BBC, ITV, C5 and Netflix as well as brands including Vodafone, NatWest, Arup, The British Museum and XPRIZE. We are a Future First content ecosystem.

From London to LA, alongside a great team of producers, strategists, visual artists, editors, storytellers, doers and thinkers, your role will be one of enhancing the design capabilities, being the go-to person for the latest trends, ensuring what is being produced is fit for purpose in today’s digital world.

About XPRIZE Foundation

“Before something is a breakthrough, it is a crazy idea” and XPRIZE has shown how a crazy idea can change the planet through incentivised prizes. They embody a world of radical optimism and their unique DNA comes from the collision of cultures from Hollywood and Silicon Valley. Before Space X became a 500 billion dollar industry, there was the Ansari XPRIZE, that gave birth to commercial space flight. Not bad for the moonshot thinking of their founders. Their impact can be traced to the start of many truly global innovations, from commercial space travel, driverless vehicles, and next-generation avatars, to COVID beating AI solutions. An XPRIZE has proven to be something extraordinary as it has the power to disrupt industries as well as launch them - and make us fall in love with the future.

Responsibilities

Oversee the technical aspects of the design with a working understanding of common technical challenges in a design environment.

Strong design ethos and ability to interpret brand guidelines and maintain Green Rock standards for clients.

Essential Skills

Advanced skills in Adobe Creative suite - especially Photoshop, InDesign and After Effects

Creative mind and visual storytelling skills with a passion to create content.

Technical knowledge of the latest formats and possibilities available in social media platforms delivery.

Technical understanding of delivery formats for multiple connected platforms and project asset management

Demonstrate an understanding of how content works within a multi-platform environment and what makes video and imagery content engaging

Quick thinking, flexible approach and ability to drive creative thinking

Ability to work independently and be a valued member of the team in a fast-changing, highly collaborative environment

Ability to concentrate on several areas of work at one time, prioritising the workload, delivering consistently to deadlines and reacting positively to changes and conflicting priorities.

Have excellent communication and organisational skills

The Candidate

You will be a creative team player, able to think strategically, bringing new ideas to the table and executing them big and small, with the greatest impact. You will have a proven background with an exciting portfolio, ideally having worked with either agencies, digital publishers or in-house at brands. Your in-depth knowledge of weaponising design to elevate storytelling will be your guide at every juncture, to ensure our client, XPRIZE has an effortless swagger to its brand that when executed in market cuts through. You will have a strong work ethic and a familiarity working across a variety of content. This includes a range of digital and social assets that demonstrate creative prowess. Used to working in a fast-paced environment, where working on numerous active projects of varying scopes is commonplace.

You’ll be confident to pick up a client’s brand guidelines and be comfortable in a client facing environment, demonstrating both your strategic design thinking and ability to craft beautiful things.

If you get pumped by technology and what will be shaping the planet for the next 10, 20, 30 years then we have a remote desk with your name on it (and eventually a desk in London when the time is right).