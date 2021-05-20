Senior Product Designer

Job Details

At the Only One Collective, our purpose is to turn the tide on ocean conservation by connecting people to urgent environmental issues and the communities affected by them, while identifying clear steps that will drive significant change. We do this through our two sister organizations: SeaLegacy and the Only One Platform. We focus on amplifying stories and campaigns that sit at the intersection of ocean health and social justice.​ We want to redistribute power by making the space we have available to a diverse group of storytellers and activists, prioritizing those whose experiences and narratives are marginalized and whose campaigns could use broad grassroots support to achieve meaningful impact.

The Only One Collective was first established in 2019, and today the organization has twenty full-time employees, across product, design, content, engagement. By partnering with other changemakers in the space, we aim to support innovative solutions that strengthen marine ecosystems and the communities that depend on them most.

The Only One Collective has a sizable existing community, including 10M followers across social media channels, an email list of ~300K, and The Tide, a growing community of ~4K monthly donors committed to supporting ocean solutions.

The Role

In this role, you will report to and collaborate closely with our Product Lead as part of a lean and talented ~5-person product team. You will be responsible for translating the product vision into a visually stunning and crystal clear user experience that has world-class visual storytelling and powerful digital advocacy tools at its heart, and ultimately, makes ocean conservation personal and accessible to all. The ideal candidate has strong fundamentals in interaction, UI, and visual design and loves to collaborate with other teams to craft an authentic, brand-aligned user experience.

What You’ll Do

Collaborate with the Product Lead and Senior Developer to define the product vision, prioritize features, and maintain the product roadmap.

Conceptualize new user experiences that will serve the organization’s mission; then document, design, develop, and launch these concepts.

Translate the product vision into a visually stunning and crystal clear user experience using the latest best practices in UX, UI, and Visual design.

Manage design sprints as a part of a data-driven, agile product cycle.

Produce engaging experiences using sketches, storyboards, information architecture blueprints and prototypes to collect feedback and iteratively improve and support the design process.

Create user flows, wireframes, site maps, customer journey maps, and other tools to guide the product development process.

Manage an in-house Junior Designer and a small number of closely integrated external product designers and illustrators.

Work closely with developers to oversee UI design implementation as part of a multidisciplinary Product team, while also serving as an advocate for design in strategic product decisions.

Collaborate with our growth team to grow our monthly giving community, The Tide, by designing and delivering new ways to engage with our community and show their impact with the goal of increasing conversions throughout the engagement funnel.

About You

6+ years of B2C product design experience.

Proven track record designing beautiful and functional consumer-facing digital products that deliver personal and contextual experiences.

Experience with prototyping and taking a product from an idea through to launch and beyond.

Ability to translate a product’s mission, user research, and analytics data into an intuitive and coherent user-experience.

Experience with subscription-based business models, acquisition and retention, with a track record of delivering results throughout the funnel.

Strong knowledge of current UX best practices, including user research and accessibility across mobile and web.

Proficient in Sketch, Photoshop, Illustrator, and/or other product design tools.

A portfolio of visually consistent and relevant design work that you’re proud to share with us.

Any experience with front-end development, including HTML, CSS, and/or Javascript is a plus.

Skills

You breathe brand and design.

You understand how powerful good design can be, and you know how to visually and emotionally build, maintain, and evolve a cohesive brand. You have a strong, focused sense of visual style and taste, and you can clearly articulate your design decisions.

You see the bigger picture.

You have the strategic prowess and social intelligence required to help design scalable product journeys that leverage our brand, assets, relationships, and opportunities to fuel sustainable growth. You’re able to break a large project into bite-size pieces while always keeping your eye on the big goal.

You’re obsessed with the details.

You know when to choose progress over perfection, but you strive for excellence in every little detail. You always wear a creative hat, but you also love the numbers that help you make more intelligent decisions.

You have a team ethos.

You thrive in a fast-paced environment with people who are constantly looking to innovate, enjoy challenges, and demand excellence. We're a small and efficient team; every person plays an essential role in our organization. You bring humor, humility, and kindness to your work.

You’re a leader and a learner.

You're excited to collaborate with other teams and you’re skilled at establishing and cultivating strong relationships with all types of people. You enjoy managing and mentoring others. At the same time, you are never done learning and you constantly surround yourself with people you can learn from.

You get things done.

You’re not afraid of multitasking and you don’t have a problem getting your hands dirty. You follow through on every task, no matter how big or small, and when necessary you take matters into your own hands. You take initiative on projects from the start and know how to bring people together to get things done.

SALARY

Salary range starts at $90,000

WHAT WE OFFER

Fully remote work set up to allow flexibility for your own working style

Stipends for personal learning developments as well as home office set-up

Competitive salary + benefits

3+ weeks guaranteed PTO

Unique opportunities for you to spend time in the field (or the ocean!) with our incredible storytellers



