Digital Designer

Job Details

We are seeking an ambitious, experienced Designer to join our collaborative team. This individual will work on a wide variety of clients and projects, including website design, branding, and digital advertising. You will have the opportunity to be on the frontline and gain experience with cutting-edge technologies as you help shape the direction our company takes with interactive design and techniques.

IDEAL CANDIDATE

Lives in the Twin Cities area

Can come into our office on an as-needed basis

Demonstrates work experience as a designer

Good understanding of UX/UI best practices for marketing websites and eagerness to stay abreast of the latest trends

Enjoys pushing the boundaries on design with the user in mind

Ability to both give and receive feedback effectively

RESPONSIBILITIES

Create design deliverables (wireframes, mockups, prototypes, flows, etc) that clearly demonstrate concepts to stakeholders and ensure deliverables align with brand and personas

Collaborate with teams to develop and evolve concepts, including analyzing feedback to enhance new and existing user experiences

Collaborate with the project manager to ensure work is adhering to project hours, timelines, and scope

REQUIREMENTS

3 Years Minimum Design Experience

Knowledgable in best practices for Responsive and Mobile-first Design

Ability to translate abstract ideas into comprehensive creative designs

Experience solving complex problems with creative solutions

Highly proficient in Adobe XD (or similar such as Sketch)

Experience using Photoshop or Illustrator

Ability to provide a portfolio that reflects strengths in both UX and visual design

Ability to estimate the time needed to design projects

Ability to quickly adjust priorities to respond to changing demands, and work well under pressure

Effective verbal and written communications skills (phone, email, and face-to-face)

Ability to work independently as well as in a collaborative team environment

Strong attention to detail

BONUS SKILLS

Knowledge or familiarity of website development and e-commerce, especially WordPress.

This position is a full-time salary position with benefits including health, dental, 401k, STD, LTD, Life, and paid vacation.