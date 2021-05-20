Digital Designer

All Jobs
We are seeking an ambitious, experienced Designer to join our collaborative team. This individual will work on a wide variety of clients and projects, including website design, branding, and digital advertising. You will have the opportunity to be on the frontline and gain experience with cutting-edge technologies as you help shape the direction our company takes with interactive design and techniques.

IDEAL CANDIDATE

  • Lives in the Twin Cities area
  • Can come into our office on an as-needed basis
  • Demonstrates work experience as a designer
  • Good understanding of UX/UI best practices for marketing websites and eagerness to stay abreast of the latest trends
  • Enjoys pushing the boundaries on design with the user in mind
  • Ability to both give and receive feedback effectively

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Create design deliverables (wireframes, mockups, prototypes, flows, etc) that clearly demonstrate concepts to stakeholders and ensure deliverables align with brand and personas
  • Collaborate with teams to develop and evolve concepts, including analyzing feedback to enhance new and existing user experiences
  • Collaborate with the project manager to ensure work is adhering to project hours, timelines, and scope

REQUIREMENTS

  • 3 Years Minimum Design Experience
  • Knowledgable in best practices for Responsive and Mobile-first Design
  • Ability to translate abstract ideas into comprehensive creative designs
  • Experience solving complex problems with creative solutions
  • Highly proficient in Adobe XD (or similar such as Sketch)
  • Experience using Photoshop or Illustrator
  • Ability to provide a portfolio that reflects strengths in both UX and visual design
  • Ability to estimate the time needed to design projects
  • Ability to quickly adjust priorities to respond to changing demands, and work well under pressure
  • Effective verbal and written communications skills (phone, email, and face-to-face)
  • Ability to work independently as well as in a collaborative team environment
  • Strong attention to detail

BONUS SKILLS

  • Knowledge or familiarity of website development and e-commerce, especially WordPress.

This position is a full-time salary position with benefits including health, dental, 401k, STD, LTD, Life, and paid vacation.

Job Type
Full-time
Location
Bloomington, MN
Date posted
May 20, 2021
Team Members
View all
