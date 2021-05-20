Digital Designer
We are seeking an ambitious, experienced Designer to join our collaborative team. This individual will work on a wide variety of clients and projects, including website design, branding, and digital advertising. You will have the opportunity to be on the frontline and gain experience with cutting-edge technologies as you help shape the direction our company takes with interactive design and techniques.
IDEAL CANDIDATE
- Lives in the Twin Cities area
- Can come into our office on an as-needed basis
- Demonstrates work experience as a designer
- Good understanding of UX/UI best practices for marketing websites and eagerness to stay abreast of the latest trends
- Enjoys pushing the boundaries on design with the user in mind
- Ability to both give and receive feedback effectively
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Create design deliverables (wireframes, mockups, prototypes, flows, etc) that clearly demonstrate concepts to stakeholders and ensure deliverables align with brand and personas
- Collaborate with teams to develop and evolve concepts, including analyzing feedback to enhance new and existing user experiences
- Collaborate with the project manager to ensure work is adhering to project hours, timelines, and scope
REQUIREMENTS
- 3 Years Minimum Design Experience
- Knowledgable in best practices for Responsive and Mobile-first Design
- Ability to translate abstract ideas into comprehensive creative designs
- Experience solving complex problems with creative solutions
- Highly proficient in Adobe XD (or similar such as Sketch)
- Experience using Photoshop or Illustrator
- Ability to provide a portfolio that reflects strengths in both UX and visual design
- Ability to estimate the time needed to design projects
- Ability to quickly adjust priorities to respond to changing demands, and work well under pressure
- Effective verbal and written communications skills (phone, email, and face-to-face)
- Ability to work independently as well as in a collaborative team environment
- Strong attention to detail
BONUS SKILLS
- Knowledge or familiarity of website development and e-commerce, especially WordPress.
This position is a full-time salary position with benefits including health, dental, 401k, STD, LTD, Life, and paid vacation.