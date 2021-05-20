Graphic Designer

Job Details

Seeking candidate with 1-5 years of experience looking to grow and learn from a highly motivated leasing team in Washington, DC. Need grit and “get it done” attitude. Responsible for the layout, design, production and revisions of commercial real estate design property marketing vision and deliverables. This position requires a proficiency of Adobe CC, Office 365 and basic coding languages. This individual is also responsible for coordinating vendors, gathering specifications, preparing files for output and overseeing the final quality control of items. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of typography and new design technologies- both print and digital- and will be collaborative and able to adapt to changing priorities and iterative project development. This role requires an enhanced level of strategic planning, critical thinking, resourcefulness and the ability to communicate the motivation for your design choices.

Above all, we are only looking to hire someone fun that fits into our fast-paced culture. Our tails are wagging every day we come into the office and we would look for the same from you.

Email me at carroll.cavanagh@cbre.com thanks.

OTHER SKILLS and/or ABILITIES Proficient in Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and Publish Proficient in Microsoft PowerPoint Working knowledge of Microsoft Excel and Word Proficient in print practices (digital, offset, large format), web publishing and graphic design principles Working knowledge of web design, UI/UX Working knowledge of Adobe Dreamweaver, Muse, HTML and other relevant coding languages Basic project management, editing and writing skills required



