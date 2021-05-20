Job Details

This is a career-defining opportunity to be a part of a fast-growing tech company that is successfully implementing a key piece of the world’s blockchain infrastructure that will power the digital agreements of the future.

As our Senior Product Designer, you will build intuitive and rewarding user driven experiences for Chainlink’s range of digital products. You will leverage user testing, UX, UI and product design best practices to create a world-class user experience for developers.





Your Impact

Create pages, sections, components and visual elements following Chainlink established brand guidelines and visual language

Translate complex cutting-edge technology concepts and data models into highly usable and intuitive developer-centered products

Execute the necessary assignments of each stage of the design-thinking process to inform the UX and UI decisions

Fuel design ideas and stories through an holistic view of the objectives of the different teams and market research

Be a trusted partner for product, marketing and sales on all UX, product design related issues

Collaborate with team leaders, product managers, executives and designers to define and execute workflows

Collaborate with the Design team to openly and humbly share and challenge ideas





Requirements

Demonstrable experience working in developer-focused products

Proven track record of working closely with Marketing, Product and Engineering teams to ship successful products

Solid understanding and ability to execute each stage of the design process, from requirements gathering to prototyping

Strong fundamental knowledge of formal design elements including color, typography, and layout

Flexibility and excitement for early stage startups with evolving frameworks, processes, and roadmaps

Ability to manage and take end-to-end ownership of projects, while gathering the necessary input from various team members

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with the English language, and the ability to eloquently defend design ideas in executive and peer-review meetings

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail

A proactive and pragmatic approach: learn by doing and iterating

Proficiency in Figma and experience with Adobe Creative Suite, especially Illustrator and Photoshop





Desired/Optional Qualifications

Copywriting experience is a big plus

Blockchain knowledge is a plus





About Us

Chainlink is the industry standard oracle network for connecting smart contracts to the real world. With Chainlink, developers can build hybrid smart contracts that combine on-chain code with an extensive collection of secure off-chain services powered by Decentralized Oracle Networks. Managed by a global, decentralized community of hundreds of thousands of people, Chainlink is introducing a fairer model for contracts. Its network currently secures billions of dollars in value for smart contracts across the decentralized finance (DeFi), insurance, and gaming ecosystems, among others. The full vision of the Chainlink Network can be found in the Chainlink 2.0 whitepaper. Chainlink is trusted by hundreds of organizations—from global enterprises to projects at the forefront of the blockchain economy—to deliver definitive truth via secure, reliable data.

This role is location agnostic anywhere in the world, but we ask that you overlap some working hours with Eastern Standard Time (EST).

We are a fully distributed team and have the tools and benefits to support you in your remote work environment.

Chainlink Labs is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

#LI-Remote