Sr. UX/UI Designer

About the Role

We are looking for a passionate designer who has demonstrated the use of human-centered design principles to create and ship new, innovative digital product experiences. We believe that great design has the ability to engage and inspire our renters and owners and we strive to rethink and redefine how our RVshare users interact. We are looking for a designer that is a strategic thinker and conceptual problem solver to create new products and experiences. You’ll work closely with product, marketing, and development partners in discovery and testing, launch and optimization of new products and campaigns.

The scope of design efforts spans Product and Marketing and includes the entire renter and owner sections of the site, ongoing new feature development, and optimization, brand definition, and experience, offline and online marketing efforts across all channels.

Essential Functions and Responsibilities:

Craft customized marketing experiences, both online and offline, that drive growth

Partner with copywriters, engineers, and marketing managers to ensure quality in all aspects of campaign execution

Collaborate closely with product management and development teams to build and innovate new features and experiences for RVshare

Design and validate new experiences via mockups, wireframes, flow diagrams, sketches, and other UX artifacts

Leverage interaction design to make complex workflows simple and straightforward

Incorporate usability and prototype testing in almost everything you do

Work in a cross-functional team and with substantial ownership to make a strong impact on our products and marketing efforts

Develop a deep understanding of all facets of the customer experience, together with a thorough knowledge of the design process, and various techniques to dissect problems and generate new approaches and solutions

Build lasting relationships with multiple product teams and contribute to an open, creative, dynamic, and productive atmosphere

Who We're Looking For:

5+ years of experience with User-Centered Design, Interaction Design, Information Architecture, and UI Design including a strong track record with internet marketplaces

3+ years of experience with responsive and mobile design

2+ years of experience with mobile app design, iOS and Android

2+ years experience of user recruitment, participant scheduling, moderator guide development, and facilitation of User Tests as well as incorporating insights and findings into designs

Expert knowledge of tools like; Sketch, Adobe Xd, Figma.

Must value data-informed design decisions, have a natural drive to connect with our users and turn their feedback into insights and new solutions

Must have a diverse portfolio that shows good aesthetic judgment and attention to detail

Be a self-motivated person who enjoys shipping quickly and iterating based on customer feedback

You are comfortable being a proactive part of any project, defining measures of success, creatively finding ways to test your assumptions, and also participating in product discussions

Must obsess over how visitors experience websites. And obsess about what drives visitor’s emotions, attitudes, and behaviors

A passion for storytelling, an obsession with creativity, and a commitment to craftsmanship

Has designed world-class web apps

Familiarity with the value of design systems, understanding reuse and scale, and knowing when to contribute to make them better

Is comfortable working closely with software development teams in an Agile environment

Can combine business and end-user goals to solve real-world problems

Experience distilling qualitative and quantitative feedback to unearth recurring themes and promote data-driven design decisions

Is a great listener - you'll need to be good at receiving feedback from both users and peers

