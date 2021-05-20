Job Details

At Maiden Home, we're growing our team of mission-driven, customer-obsessed design lovers here in NYC. If you're excited to be a part of a revolution of furniture retail–and game to join one of the fastest-growing brands in the industry–we'd love to hear from you. When you join the team, you’ll enter a workspace that encourages innovation, creative expression, teamwork, and transparency. As our creative, talented Senior Graphic Designer, you will lead a team of Graphic Designers within the Marketing function to bring Maiden Home to life through integrated campaigns, product design, experiential, and other creative content. In your role, you will be at the forefront of our efforts to develop a world-class brand with cohesive, inspiring visual execution and premium positioning.





Responsibilities

Graphic Design plays a pivotal role in effectively communicating the brand across our paid and owned channels: increase awareness, support acquisition and retention, and ensure the Maiden Home mission and elevated positioning within the market shine through.

You will:

• Lead our efforts to communicate the Maiden Home brand and products to the world consistently, effectively, and beautifully

• Understand how to visually position a premium brand against competition

• Design our customer facing assets (both digital and physical)

• Collaborate with counterparts across the brand and think beyond a brief to create audience-specific journeys that inspire engagement and action

• Work closely with Marketing and Product teams in contributing to all phases of creative production–from concept to execution–for multi-channel brand campaigns

• Own our Creative Roadmap across our paid advertising channels, researching and developing new concepts to present customers throughout the marketing funnel

• Maintain our Brand Guidelines across design formats, physical and digital

• Partner with internal teams, external agencies, and freelancers to develop design systems and templates across business lines

• Manage a team of junior design associates to quality and timely execution of creative deliverables

Qualifications

• Undergraduate Degree in Graphic Design

• 3-5 years of graphic design experience

• Very well-versed in Adobe Creative Cloud Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign)

• Superior photography retouching skills; refined typography and layout skills

• Strong eye for color-matching and color-correcting

• Highly personable and able to work cross-functionally

• Ability to work under tight deadlines and take ownership of tasks

• Video and studio photography skills a plus

• CAD skills a plus

• High energy, ability to consistently take initiative, and a healthy dose of hustle

Benefits

• Competitive compensation package

• Health, dental, and vision insurance, up to 100% covered by Maiden Home for an individual

• 401(k) plan offering

• Unlimited vacation

• Computer and tech setup provided

• Annual furniture allowance & company discount

• Trade discounts to most major home furnishings brands

• Strong company culture, including team events

• Maiden Home dedicated office space with open floor plan and snacks

About Maiden Home

Launched in 2017, Maiden Home has quickly become one of the fastest-growing brands in home furnishings. We are a new concept in luxury custom furniture, offering high-quality, handcrafted pieces made by the best American craftspeople and delivered at prices and lead times unheard of in the industry. Since inception, Maiden Home has been featured in Architectural Digest, House Beautiful, Fast Co., Forbes, Bloomberg, and more. The brand has experienced consistent triple-digit 3 year-over-year growth, driven by our cult following of consumers and interior designers across the country. Backed and led by executives in e-commerce and retail, with growth ambitions and a customer commitment unseen in the industry, Maiden Home is on its way to forever transform furniture retail.





To apply, send your resume and cover letter to careers@maidenhome.com Please include a link to a portfolio site of your recent work with your application.







