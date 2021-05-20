UI/Visual Designer

Job Details

LeadSquared is a leading Sales Execution SAAS platform used by over 100,000 users across 25 countries to grow their business.

LeadSquared differentiates itself by focusing on high-velocity & high-volume sales businesses and helping their sales force close deals faster. Our goal is to be the platform of choice for businesses in the B2C segment like financial services, education, healthcare, real estate, leisure, and consumer services.

In the next couple of years, we aim to grow exponentially by building various easy to use products that solve critical problems of B2C businesses & their sales force. To fuel this growth, we recently raised a $32 Mn Series B round.

The Role :

We are looking for a Visual Designer who will be responsible for using design thinking to solve complex problems & ship high-fidelity designs for new features.

You will be working closely with the product & engineering team to ideate, create, and iterate your designs. Your designs will define the product language and help our users understand & use our product in the easiest possible manner.

Considering the complex nature of this product you will have to make sure standardization is at the core of your approach. You will additionally be responsible for creating & maintaining a comprehensive UI library.

Requirements :

· An eye for detail and simplicity.

· 3+ years of Visual or Graphic Design experience.

· 1+ years of UI/UX experience.

· Deep understanding of UI Patterns, Micro Interactions & Visual Hierarchy

· Experience in creating varieties of design assets like icons, illustrations, UI elements, interactions & prototypes.

· Good understanding of the architecture of Cloud-based SaaS apps.

· Strong communication & analytical skills and ability to find creative solutions to challenging problems.

· Ability to lead without authority and work independently.

· Passion for building best in class software.