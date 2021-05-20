UX UI Designer

Job Details

Contract: Full time

Compensation: +€3,500 per month, basing on the profile

About us

Our mission is to help brands connect with their audience better. We’re building products that serve a more vibrant, engaging and personalized commerce experience for everyone. We have two products: Wisepops, and Wisp - your main focus.

The first product, Wisepops -helps marketers create beautiful and contextual popups and bars without a dev needed. It’s used by 1,300+ organizations around the world, including Unilever, Greenpeace, Virgin, and Postmates.

Wisp is new and it’s on fire. It helps brands build relationships with their visitors leveraging the power of on site notifications. Started in 2020, it already counts 100 ecommerce client companies.

The company was founded in 2013 by Ben. We bootstrapped the company from $0 to $1M annual revenue in five years and doubled two years later. No VC involved.

We are a team of 10 who joined from Amazon, Shopify, and Revolut and we were fully remote before it was cool.

Your responsibilities:

As UX Designer you will focus on the Wisp’s UX. You will recognise opportunities, ideate solutions, prototype, test, and execute best possible UI to solve for our customers needs.

You’ll work closely with all members of the team (Engineering, Data, CS, UX).

Your scope:

Research . You talk to our existing customers, observe their visitors, and analyze competition to recognise what should be done to improve the experience..

. You talk to our existing customers, observe their visitors, and analyze competition to recognise what should be done to improve the experience.. Ideation . Once the right problem is picked, you come up with multiple solution proposals. They’re grounded in strong hypothesis and backed up with insights.

. Once the right problem is picked, you come up with multiple solution proposals. They’re grounded in strong hypothesis and backed up with insights. Prototyping . Solutions with the biggest potential should be rapidly prototyped and tested with usertesting.com

. Solutions with the biggest potential should be rapidly prototyped and tested with usertesting.com Analyzing . Are the test results promising? Move on. Are they not? You go back. You know when to do one or the other.

. Are the test results promising? Move on. Are they not? You go back. You know when to do one or the other. UI design. Pick up your prototype and deliver a high quality UI. Build it with components of the design system or create new components if needed.

Your profile

Seeking wisdom. You either grow or wither

Obsessed with delighting customers. You’ve got your ways to reach them

Results driven. You know exactly why what you do is important

Autonomous, with an entrepreneurial mindset and a bias for action

Your requirements

At least one strong UX work proven with a live product

Interaction design skills proven with your portfolio

Good understanding of the digital marketing tools and trends (nice to have)

Fluent in English

Working culture

We have been very intentional about creating our own work culture. Having no investors and being funded 100% by our customers help keep our focus on what matters.





We don’t have a foosball table or free sushi in our office. We don’t even have an office 😅. We don’t think happiness at work is just about fun perks like a teambuilding event in Barcelona (pronounced “Barthelona” to sound cool).





Many of us came from Big Tech companies (Amazon, Facebook, Revolut to name a few) and got tired of large structures, top-to-bottom decisions, micromanagers, and BS week-over-week analysis.





We think happiness at work comes from human relationships, growth opportunities, and mindset.





What does working at Wisepops look like?





Think of it as a team...

In a team, there is no manager to tell you what to do. Everyone is bringing some expertise, knowledge, and skills that are unique. Then, it is up to the team to learn how to play and win together. No one has the final word because of their tenure, title, or seniority.





made of super stars...

Because we have no managers, we need autonomous people who know what to do or know how to find the answer when they don’t. We expect each team member to be a leader in their field and we trust them.





who work when and where they want...

We are grown ups and trust each other. We don’t need someone to tell us when and where to work. Each person at Wisepops is empowered to find their best work-life balance and work environment. Yes, we were fully remote before it was cool.





to build something big...

We have gathered truly impressive people to achieve very ambitious goals. We’re not here to build a successful startup. We’re here to build an amazing company. We think the key is to be 100% focused on our customers. We exist because of them.





while enjoying the ride.

We’re humans and we want to have fun with the people we work with. Life is too short to get bored or play the political game.



