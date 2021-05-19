Art Director / Graphic Designer
About Us:
WOVN.io is a website localization service. Our users are businesses providing their websites in multiple languages. We strive to provide our clients with accurate translation and easy-to-use features. Quality and utility are of the utmost importance to us and we aim to provide the best experience for our users.
Job Description
As an in-house Art Director and Graphic Designer, you will be responsible for all aspects of design to promote WOVN's business. We are looking for someone who can develop and communicate the WOVN brand and its products in collaboration with sales, marketing, public relations, and other related departments.
Main duties include (not limited to):
Design of brochures, brand books, etc.
Creation of LPs, banners, and logos
Novelty and stationery design
Designing webinar events and trade show booths
Updating brand guidelines
Quality management of internal designs
Managing the process and quality of external partners
Tools used: Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign, Figma
Required Experience and skills
We are looking for someone who can handle all aspects of art direction and design independently
Determine how best to represent a concept visually
Strong understanding of design principles for type, shape, color, and photography
Review and approve designs, artwork, photography, and graphics developed by other staff members
Experience in graphic design (at least 5 years of working experience)
Design experience in print and web media
Experience in managing design resources
Interest in and understanding of multinational environments
At least upper business level of Japanese skills
Welcome experience and skills
Experience in design production in the advertising industry
Experience in UI/UX design for in-house products and services
Experience in design work at a start-up or venture company
Business level or higher English skills (English learning system is available, so this is not required)
Who we are looking for
A strong interest in our business or products
Leadership, a sense of ownership, and a strong desire to succeed
A desire to grow and intellectual curiosity
Ability to work in a team-oriented environment