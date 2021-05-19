Art Director / Graphic Designer

Job Details

About Us:

WOVN.io is a website localization service. Our users are businesses providing their websites in multiple languages. We strive to provide our clients with accurate translation and easy-to-use features. Quality and utility are of the utmost importance to us and we aim to provide the best experience for our users.





Job Description

As an in-house Art Director and Graphic Designer, you will be responsible for all aspects of design to promote WOVN's business. We are looking for someone who can develop and communicate the WOVN brand and its products in collaboration with sales, marketing, public relations, and other related departments.





Main duties include (not limited to):

Design of brochures, brand books, etc.

Creation of LPs, banners, and logos

Novelty and stationery design

Designing webinar events and trade show booths

Updating brand guidelines

Quality management of internal designs

Managing the process and quality of external partners





Tools used: Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign, Figma





Required Experience and skills

We are looking for someone who can handle all aspects of art direction and design independently

Determine how best to represent a concept visually

Strong understanding of design principles for type, shape, color, and photography

Review and approve designs, artwork, photography, and graphics developed by other staff members

Experience in graphic design (at least 5 years of working experience)

Design experience in print and web media

Experience in managing design resources

Interest in and understanding of multinational environments

At least upper business level of Japanese skills





Welcome experience and skills

Experience in design production in the advertising industry

Experience in UI/UX design for in-house products and services

Experience in design work at a start-up or venture company

Business level or higher English skills (English learning system is available, so this is not required)





Who we are looking for

A strong interest in our business or products

Leadership, a sense of ownership, and a strong desire to succeed

A desire to grow and intellectual curiosity

Ability to work in a team-oriented environment



