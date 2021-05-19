Job Details

Product Designer at Juni

SAN FRANCISCO, CA or REMOTE

Are you passionate about inspiring the next generation of engineers, designers, and builders? Juni Learning is building the world’s premiere online academy and community for kids ages 8-18. We aim to help every student pursue their passions by building an experience that offers personal attention, cultivates confidence, and gathers a community of peers and mentors. We bring the best instructors, curriculum, and software platform to families around the world.

We’re looking for designers who are excited about shaping our product’s usability and delightfulness, fundamentally changing how students learn around the world, and working with a tight-knit, fast-paced team. We love working with team members who are open to change and enthusiastic about taking on new opportunities across our range of products, and who are continuously learning and leveling up.

Also, we were recently added to the Breakout List: https://breakoutlist.com/juni/

Responsibilities

Drive the design of core features in Juni's web-based platform

Work with engineers and product managers to explore, develop, and launch new features

Collaborate with designers to develop design systems

Support user research to inform product direction and iteration

Qualifications