Product Designer
Product Designer at Juni
SAN FRANCISCO, CA or REMOTE
Are you passionate about inspiring the next generation of engineers, designers, and builders? Juni Learning is building the world’s premiere online academy and community for kids ages 8-18. We aim to help every student pursue their passions by building an experience that offers personal attention, cultivates confidence, and gathers a community of peers and mentors. We bring the best instructors, curriculum, and software platform to families around the world.
We’re looking for designers who are excited about shaping our product’s usability and delightfulness, fundamentally changing how students learn around the world, and working with a tight-knit, fast-paced team. We love working with team members who are open to change and enthusiastic about taking on new opportunities across our range of products, and who are continuously learning and leveling up.
Also, we were recently added to the Breakout List: https://breakoutlist.com/juni/
Responsibilities
- Drive the design of core features in Juni's web-based platform
- Work with engineers and product managers to explore, develop, and launch new features
- Collaborate with designers to develop design systems
- Support user research to inform product direction and iteration
Qualifications
- 3+ years of experience in high-performance product design role
- Experience shipping consumer-facing products with world-class user experiences
- A compelling portfolio of work that demonstrates high-quality design work
- Outstanding written and verbal communication skills
- Comfortable working in Figma
- Based in the United States
- Work authorization in the US
- Previous experience as a STEM tutor or teaching assistant a plus