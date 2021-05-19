Job Details

About the Position

As a Lead Product Designer, you will utilize your full range of product design and user interface design skills, from ideation with product managers to working with engineers implementing your detailed mocks to producing best-in-class UX/UI that helps define mobile content viewing. You will have the opportunity to overhaul the Metaview mobile experience, based on existing brand guidelines and user feedback. You will also be a key stakeholder in our unannounced project that aims to shake up the gaming creator patronage model with blockchain / decentralized technologies.

This role is for you if you have designed a successful mobile UX/UI experience utilizing modern design principles that can be applied for a gaming / gen-z audience.

Responsibilities

Lead the design of Metaview's native mobile apps (iOS and Android).

Contribute to web design for the external website (metaview.gg) and our creator content publishing portal.

Build and iterate on Metaview's design system while contributing to company-wide creative.

Act as a key stakeholder in product planning, roadmap review, and resource allocation.

Provide mentorship to the design team and help to build team culture, processes, and tools.

Requirements

5+ years experience designing and shipping consumer products

Track record of designing + optimizing mobile apps, preferably work shipped to thousands of users

Strategic product vision, insightfulness, and high attention to detail.

Deep understanding of social apps + video-based mobile apps + mobile human interface guidelines (HIG).

High degree of accountability and sense of ownership.

Self-starter mentality - must be able to effectively work independently and autonomously.

Bonus Points

Experience designing mobile games or apps with deep gamification elements

Experience or interest in blockchain / decentralized technologies.

Compensation

Competitive with top Series A funded startups with existing product and traction

Location