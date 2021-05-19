Senior UX Designer

Job Details

Cribl is a fast-growing, remote-first company with a mission to unlock the value of all observability data. At our core, we believe in shipping phenomenal products and doing good by our customers and communities. We provide our customers with a new and unprecedented level of observability, intelligence, and control over their real-time data. We're backed by Sequoia and CRV, and our products are deployed in some of the largest organizations in the world processing 100s of TB and PB of IT & Security data, and managed by Site Reliability Engineers, System Engineers, and Technical Operations teams.

We are looking for a Sr. UX designer that is comfortable working at an accelerated pace and in highly ambiguous environments to drive exceptional user experiences across a rapidly growing product and customer base. We need someone who can work directly with users, product teams, marketing and sales to deliver both strategic guidance and product designs that, frankly, are better than anyone else out there. We have some of the best UI engineers in Enterprise software, you’ll be joining a team that is ready to challenge the entire market to build better product experiences for enterprise users.

Responsibilities:

Provide UX research for early stages of product development to determine key personas, scenarios and workflows

Work cross functionally with other designers, engineering, product management and marketing to provide guidance and vision on the ideal user experience

Design and execute experiments to determine the best user workflows

Rapidly iterate on UX assets to meet both customer and engineering needs

Qualifications:

5+ years experience in UX research, UI design or similar role

Self- motivated and managed

Comfortable working and collaborating with a highly technical user base

Comfortable using real-time tools like Slack for collaborating with customers and partners

Experience working in a startup environment a plus

Experience working with enterprise software and data operations an even bigger plus





What we offer:

Competitive Salary

Stock Options

Medical, dental, and vision insurance

Flexible spending account (FSA)

401(k) plan offered

Parental Leave

Professional Development and Career Growth

Generous Vacation and Holiday Policy, including 2 Floating Holidays to use for holidays you observe

Social Responsibility Employee Group that reflects our value-driven company culture

Diversity drives innovation, enables better decisions to support our customers, and inspires change for the better. We’re building a culture where differences are valued and welcomed. We work together to bring out the best in each other. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or any other applicable legally protected characteristics in the location in which the candidate is applying.