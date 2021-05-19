Senior UX Designer
Cribl is a fast-growing, remote-first company with a mission to unlock the value of all observability data. At our core, we believe in shipping phenomenal products and doing good by our customers and communities. We provide our customers with a new and unprecedented level of observability, intelligence, and control over their real-time data. We're backed by Sequoia and CRV, and our products are deployed in some of the largest organizations in the world processing 100s of TB and PB of IT & Security data, and managed by Site Reliability Engineers, System Engineers, and Technical Operations teams.
We are looking for a Sr. UX designer that is comfortable working at an accelerated pace and in highly ambiguous environments to drive exceptional user experiences across a rapidly growing product and customer base. We need someone who can work directly with users, product teams, marketing and sales to deliver both strategic guidance and product designs that, frankly, are better than anyone else out there. We have some of the best UI engineers in Enterprise software, you’ll be joining a team that is ready to challenge the entire market to build better product experiences for enterprise users.
Responsibilities:
- Provide UX research for early stages of product development to determine key personas, scenarios and workflows
- Work cross functionally with other designers, engineering, product management and marketing to provide guidance and vision on the ideal user experience
- Design and execute experiments to determine the best user workflows
- Rapidly iterate on UX assets to meet both customer and engineering needs
Qualifications:
- 5+ years experience in UX research, UI design or similar role
- Self- motivated and managed
- Comfortable working and collaborating with a highly technical user base
- Comfortable using real-time tools like Slack for collaborating with customers and partners
- Experience working in a startup environment a plus
- Experience working with enterprise software and data operations an even bigger plus
What we offer:
- Competitive Salary
- Stock Options
- Medical, dental, and vision insurance
- Flexible spending account (FSA)
- 401(k) plan offered
- Parental Leave
- Professional Development and Career Growth
- Generous Vacation and Holiday Policy, including 2 Floating Holidays to use for holidays you observe
- Social Responsibility Employee Group that reflects our value-driven company culture
Diversity drives innovation, enables better decisions to support our customers, and inspires change for the better. We’re building a culture where differences are valued and welcomed. We work together to bring out the best in each other. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or any other applicable legally protected characteristics in the location in which the candidate is applying.