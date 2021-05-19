Designer (print and web)
Rate is $30/hour. Serious inquires only and please follow the below instructions. Thanks!
Yippa is a design studio that works with nonprofits and mission-driven organizations. The types of work we create are:
- Websites, landing and donation pages (design + WordPress development)
- Email newsletters and implementation MailChimp (or sometimes nonprofit CRM's like Blackbaud)
- Annual Reports
- Reports
- Infographics
- WP maintenance (we host about 50 websites)
There's a selection of work on our website that can give you a better feel of the type of work. The portfolio is a bit dated and I can share more recent work once we connect.
We're currently looking for another designer or two (also front-end developers, too) who has a few years of experience that can jump in and take on some of the work we have. Must be reliable, available via Slack and must be a full-time freelancer or have availability during the United States work day.
If you're interested, please send an email to work@yippa.com and introduce yourself and the work you do and enjoy. Please send a link:
- to your portfolio
- a resume (if you have one),
- availability
- any questions...