Job Details

Designer (print and web)

Rate is $30/hour. Serious inquires only and please follow the below instructions. Thanks!

Yippa is a design studio that works with nonprofits and mission-driven organizations. The types of work we create are:

  • Websites, landing and donation pages (design + WordPress development)
  • Email newsletters and implementation MailChimp (or sometimes nonprofit CRM's like Blackbaud)
  • Annual Reports
  • Reports
  • Infographics
  • WP maintenance (we host about 50 websites)

There's a selection of work on our website that can give you a better feel of the type of work. The portfolio is a bit dated and I can share more recent work once we connect.

We're currently looking for another designer or two (also front-end developers, too) who has a few years of experience that can jump in and take on some of the work we have. Must be reliable, available via Slack and must be a full-time freelancer or have availability during the United States work day.

If you're interested, please send an email to work@yippa.com and introduce yourself and the work you do and enjoy. Please send a link:

  • to your portfolio
  • a resume (if you have one),
  • availability
  • any questions...


Yippa
Visit Website
Job Type
Contract
Location
Anywhere (needs to be available during US work hours)
Remote Friendly
Date posted
May 19, 2021
