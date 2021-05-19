Designer (print and web)

Job Details

Rate is $30/hour. Serious inquires only and please follow the below instructions. Thanks!

Yippa is a design studio that works with nonprofits and mission-driven organizations. The types of work we create are:

Websites, landing and donation pages (design + WordPress development)

Email newsletters and implementation MailChimp (or sometimes nonprofit CRM's like Blackbaud)

Annual Reports

Reports

Infographics

WP maintenance (we host about 50 websites)

There's a selection of work on our website that can give you a better feel of the type of work. The portfolio is a bit dated and I can share more recent work once we connect.

We're currently looking for another designer or two (also front-end developers, too) who has a few years of experience that can jump in and take on some of the work we have. Must be reliable, available via Slack and must be a full-time freelancer or have availability during the United States work day.

If you're interested, please send an email to work@yippa.com and introduce yourself and the work you do and enjoy. Please send a link:

to your portfolio

a resume (if you have one),

availability

any questions...



