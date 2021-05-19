Job Details

About FIXD:

At FIXD, we take the stress and worry out of car problems. FIXD detects check engine lights and breaks them down into simple and understandable terms, so drivers don't get taken advantage of when they go to a repair shop. The FIXD Sensor plugs into the diagnostic port of a driver’s car and communicates via Bluetooth to the FIXD app.





﻿Description:

The FIXD team is looking for a Product Designer to lead design for the core FIXD App. This person will help ensure that the FIXD consumer experience stays intuitive and helps ease the worry and anxiety that drivers feel when they have problems with their car. This role will report to the Head of Product and will work closely with the Product Management team to design, test, and analyze experiments and new features to further our Activation, Engagement, and Retention goals for the base version of FIXD and for FIXD Premium.





Role:

Take ownership of the UI and UX of the core FIXD App

Talk to customers, conduct surveys, perform usability studies, and use product analytics to deeply understand the needs of our customers and ensure a cohesive and intuitive product experience

Identify high-impact opportunities for the customer and design strategies/features to improve Activation, Engagement, and Retention

Work with the Product Managers to determine key metrics for tests and experiments

Build concept sketches, high-fidelity mockups, and detailed documentation needed to build and test various hypotheses, while streamlining and managing UI complexity

Work with the Product Managers to develop and maintain our product roadmap

Work with engineers and Product Managers to ensure that designs are implemented as intended throughout the development process

Research other world-class consumer and consumer SaaS applications to understand trends and get inspiration

Build out a Design System to achieve a cohesive user experience and allow our team to ship faster





Qualifications:

Portfolio with a history of impactful projects that showcase your design process

3+ Years of Experience shipping UX at a consumer-focused company

Experience with user research and leading customer interviews

Proficiency using Figma, Framer, Sketch, Illustrator, InVision or other design-related software

Excellent communication skills with engineers, product managers, and executives

Strong UX, interaction, and visual design skills





Nice to Have:

Design experience in consumer SaaS applications

Design experience in hardware-enabled consumer applications



