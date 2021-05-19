Job Details

Founded in 2012, Socure is the leader in digital identity verification technology for Day Zero and beyond. Our predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, with trusted online/offline data intelligence from email, phone, address, IP, device, velocity, and the broader internet, to verify identities in real-time. We have more than 400 customers across the financial services, gaming, telecom, and eCommerce industries, including three of the top five banks, seven top 10 issuers, three top MSBs, multiple tier-one payroll providers, the top credit bureau, and over 75 of the largest and most successful fintechs such as Varo Money, Public, Chime, and Stash. We are funded by some of the world's best investors and entrepreneurs including Accel, Scale Venture Partners, Commerce Ventures, Work-Bench, Sorenson, Citi Ventures, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Synchrony, MVB Bank, Santander InnoVentures, and Two Sigma Ventures.

Our trophy case includes numerous industry awards and accolades, including being named one of Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers 2021 as well as the Best New Technology Introduced over the Last 12 months – Data and Data Services at the 2020 American Financial Technology Awards (AFTAs), being ranked #70 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, getting listed as a Gartner Cool Vendor, and winning Finovate’s Award for Best Use of AI/ML, to name a few!

The only way we can further our mission of becoming the single, trusted source of identity verification and eliminating identity fraud is by building the best team on the planet. And this is where you come in!

About the Opportunity

As a Senior Product UI/UX Designer, you will be a valued team member on the Socure design team from day one, progressively creating visual & usability impact across Socure’s solution offering to our customers. You will be working closely with cross-functional teams to help Socure invent, design, refine and deliver product-solutions that will enable the digital transformation we are striving towards. The ideal candidate is an experienced designer who works collaboratively, is eager to learn and who values and understands the impact of design on user experience.

Reporting to our Director of Product Design, you will spend your days researching, analyzing, prototyping and designing detailed groundbreaking user interfaces and experiences that drive customer success and engagement.

This role will allow you to be based anywhere remotely in the United States.

What You'll Do:

Continuously champion the user and user-experience through simplified, innovative, gratifying & usable product design.

Collaborate cross-functionally with product and engineering teams, owning design across various projects and products.

Create innovative designs that excite the users, constantly-improving Socure’s design systems together with our product leadership and engineering teams.

Translate concepts and requirements into user flows, wireframes, mockups, prototypes and other design assets for a wide range of devices.

Analyze user feedback, collect requirements from business and product stakeholders to model and define design requirements.

Be part of an awesome global team of problem solvers who support each other everyday in making identity theft a thing of the past!

What You'll Bring:

Your ‘A Game’, every day! You love design and constantly seek ways to improve and simplify user experience.

3+ years of relevant product design experience showcasing B2B/B2C and consumer-design best practices and understanding.

Exciting visual portfolio highlighting projects which demonstrate design ownership, user-centered design practices, UX understanding, interface design for mobile and web (Design System creation/maintenance is a plus).

You're an awesome communicator who loves collaborating, asking questions and receiving feedback from customers and team members.

Visual problem-solver skills with relentless attention to detail

You are biased toward product innovation and ‘pushing the envelope’, while able to balance speed and quality in an agile product dynamic.

Ability to analyze product requirements into actionable UX flows and designs.

Experienced in sharing your designs with your team and handing over designs to engineers in a way that allows them to implement the design with ease.

Self-motivated to thrive in a fast-paced and collaborative environment

Proficient in UI design tools such as Figma, Adobe XD, Adobe CS and others, to create user interfaces and interactions.

Deep understanding of typography, color, layout and composition with a pixel-perfect attention to both prototypes and design hand-overs to engineering.

Design related degree, relevant studies or experience.

Perks & Benefits:

Competitive base salary

Equity - every employee is a stakeholder in our upside

Medical, dental and vision benefits for employees and their dependents

Parental leave and fertility support

Flexible PTO

401K with company match

Stipend to supply your home office

Annual professional development stipend

A Message on COVID-19:

Socure's number one priority is to safeguard the health and well-being of our team members, our families and our communities. During this unprecedented time, we are closely monitoring COVID-19 developments and updating our response plan quarterly. We are regularly soliciting feedback from our employees to help inform our return-to-office strategy. For our team members who loved going into the office, we are looking forward to meeting once again! But until then, we are striving to ensure that Socureans have the resources and support they need to excel from home. This includes a work-from-home stipend so you can build your home office and fun, virtual events so you can continue to feel connected to your coworkers.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity of all kinds at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.