Director of UX/Product Design

Do you want to be part of Boston’s hottest up and coming startup? Insurify is one of the fastest-growing MIT FinTech startups and has been recognized as a global Top 100 InsurTech company. We’re changing the way millions of people compare and buy insurance with artificial intelligence, technology, and superior product design.

Founded in 2013, Insurify recently raised $23 million in venture capital funding from top investors including Viola Group, MTech Capital, Hearst Ventures, Nationwide Ventures and MassMutual Ventures.

Our team is highly analytical, fast-moving, and focused on one thing: getting more people to compare insurance quotes using Insurify.





How you will make an impact..

Lead and scale user experience, design and research at Insurify

Collaborate with product, engineering, marketing and content to execute on product designs that drive business goals and delight the customer

Utilize design thinking principles to build engaging customer experiences that solve goals with elegant simplicity

Conduct and analyze user research studies and feedback

Conceptualize user flows, customer journey maps, pixel-perfect design mockups from sketches, wireframes, and other UX deliverable that represent your design thinking capabilities

What you need to succeed..

Expertise in designing digital products

An outstanding portfolio, showcasing a strong foundation in fundamental design principles and examples of strong conceptual thinking executed with high attention to detail

Strong skills in, and understanding of, modern design processes, including design tools like Figma, Sketch, Invision, and Adobe Creative Suite

Passion for building functional and engaging consumer user experiences with a strong customer-centric focus

Ample experience collaborating across multiple stakeholder groups, communicating with diverse audiences, and balancing trade-offs

Bachelors degree or equivalent practical experience

5+ years of professional UX experience

Benefits

Employee stock options

401K plan

Great healthcare plan

Unlimited vacation and sick time

Free snacks and beverages every day in office

Team lunches and outings

Friendly office culture

We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer.