UI/Product Designer

Chief Product Officer Remote (EST working hours) or NYC-area

About PINATA

PINATA is powerful and easy-to-use software, purpose-built for the consumer brand industry to manage tasks and goals, measure outcomes, and maximize ROI. From startups to Fortune 100s, companies rely on PINATA to deliver systematic task management for their large and decentralized teams.

PINATA has built a scalable platform that is already delivering efficiency, transparency, and performance-improvement to major food, beverage, beauty, and cannabis brands. Following a recent Series A fundraising round, we are looking to build significant scale in the near term.





About the role

We’re seeking a highly motivated UI/Product Designer who is creative, systematic, thoughtful, and hard working, in addition to being technically skilled. You will be fully integrated into our product team as a vital part of the software development process. Working directly with product and engineering — as well as business leadership — you will ensure that PINATA’s product is a model of usability, clarity, elegance, and consistency. The individual features, user flows, and overall design systems you help develop must simultaneously delight our users, improve UX, and streamline engineering. This role is an outstanding opportunity for an up-and-coming enterprise-UI designer looking to take significant ownership of major design challenges while leveraging in-house expertise, support, and systems.





Key callouts

PINATA is known for elegantly designed enterprise software. While we put exceptional emphasis on aesthetics, our ultimate focus is usability and customer experience. As such, we measure the success of design not just in pixel-perfection, but also in the day-to-day value it delivers to our hard-working users. Simply put: This role is about designing usable software first and foremost. The ideal candidate will relish system/UX/UI design in equal or greater measure to visual design/branding.

This role will work closely with existing CPO and Lead Designer, who will be primarily responsible for setting overall product direction, scoping, and in some cases designing key screens that will need elaboration. The ideal candidate will welcome the opportunity to collaborate and learn from experienced colleagues while working within the stylistic and functional parameters they establish.

Responsibilities

Translate mocks, sketches, or general design direction into fully-realized screens across mobile and desktop, relying heavily on an existent style guide and component library.

In collaboration with Product Management, produce development-ready output that can be handed off to the Dev Team with appropriate specifications (e.g. interaction notes, thorough documentation of edge-case states, error messages, instruction copy, etc.)

Contribute to the development of a consistent, flexible, and extensible design system and reusable components

Design with technical lift in mind, maximizing value for our customers while minimizing developer effort/time to build.

QA dev-team outputs to assess both aesthetics, copy, and UX

The ideal candidate will also, on occasion and where appropriate, support product marketing functions with static visual output (one pagers, infographics, etc.). This is a great opportunity to flex visual-design muscles as well.

Qualifications

Experience designing for enterprise utility (i.e. people who need to get complex work done). Candidates with only branding/visual-design experience will not be considered.

Minimum 2+ years of experience (with a preference for those who have worked full-time or on long-form projects with a group of developers)

Experience designing for both mobile web and desktop

Excellent verbal and visual communication skills

Experience using (and ideally contributing to) reusable and extensible components

Knowledge of how your designs turn into code (aka, dev-friendly)

A can-do attitude with a willingness to roll up your sleeves and solve complex design problems on your own, iteratively and quickly

The passion and energy to shape the future of a young company that’s poised to fundamentally change a major industry





The ideal candidate will also have...

Familiarity with front-end concepts (such as Elm or React), as you will be designing interfaces primarily for the engineering team using this framework

Some CSS/HTML is a plus

Experience with developer-friendly design tools such as Figma and Zeplin.io

You’ll receive

Competitive compensation plan/base/bonus relative to the role and your experience

Full-time employees benefits package includes 99% paid medical, dental, & vision insurance - as well as life Insurance

401k with a discretionary match based on company performance

Pre-tax transit check program options

Long term disability leave policies

Generous maternity and paternity leave policy

12 paid company holidays and a flexible vacation policy - get your work done and take the time off you need

Work from home/remote work option

Frequent team outings including retreats, happy hours, dinners, game night, and more!

Ready to join us?

We’re excited to meet you! Please send your resume and portfolio links to design@gopinata.com

About our team

PINATA was co-founded by Josh Wand, CEO of ForceBrands, the leading recruitment firm in the CPG industry. Josh founded PINATA to serve the burgeoning experiential-marketing needs of his manifold clients leveraging partners from both the CPG and technology industries.





At PINATA, we’ve built a collaborative, hard-working, and high-performing team that values dedication, diversity, and positivity in equal measure. We support each other and are always willing to go above and beyond to help our teammates and our users. We work hard but know how to have a lot of fun while we’re at it too.





If you’re looking to be part of something profound and build something special from the ground up, PINATA is for you. Join us! Learn more about PINATA at gopinata.com, or new our COVID-19 Response application HAYDAY at https://www.gohayday.co



