Senior Graphic Designer

Neural DSP is comprised of a multidisciplinary team of experts solely focused on advancing the state of the art in software and hardware development for music production solutions.

We are working relentlessly at advancing and incorporating the latest developments in electronics engineering, digital signal processing, user interface/experience design, embedded systems, and machine learning into the music industry.

Our mission is to design the next generation of both audio software and hardware products in order to empower musicians’ creativity to expand alongside technology.

You will be a part of the Neural DSP marketing team, responsible for developing graphic concepts and creatives for use across digital ads, social media content, websites, signage, merchandise, and more.

Produce attractive and effective designs for all media.

Work closely with the marketing team and other teams to ensure brand consistency and strategy execution.

Contribute to marketing objectives by creating 1-off creative assets for marketing activities and campaigns.

3 or more years experience in graphic design, ideally in a marketing department.

Excellent typography skills.

Excellent written & communication skills.

An extremely keen eye for detail.

Branding experience.

A strong understanding of and passion for guitar and/or bass playing, music production, the music industry, musician culture, and meme culture.

The ability to meet deadlines in a high pressure environment.

Experience with Neural DSP plugins.

Video editing & motion VFX experience.

Photo editing/manipulation experience.

The position is full time in Helsinki, Finland, but remote candidates in Europe will be considered. Please provide a CV and a portfolio.