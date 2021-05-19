Job Details

As a Senior Product Designer, you will ensure our products and features are valuable for people, easy to use, and of the highest level of craft and execution. You will be expected to utilize your full range of product design, interaction design, and visual design skills.

Responsibilities

Design user flows, wireframes, prototypes, and define specifications.

Craft every detail of new product features, from idea to user experience to execution.

Collaborate closely with product and customer support teams to define your features and contribute to the overall direction of your product area.

Partner with engineering to ensure that our implementation and user experience are of high-quality.

Play an active role in communicating strategic decisions around the future direction of Restream products.

Analyze available data to make data-driven decisions.

Build and iterate on features that drive user engagement and conversions.

Requirements

Strong knowledge of UX and analytics to make informed user-centric decisions.

Proven track record of designing B2C digital products.

An outstanding portfolio, showcasing a foundation in typography, interaction, and visual design.

You care about the details and strive for an excellent user experience.

Have empathy for our end users, always be considering their needs against our business requirements.

Have the ability to take an idea from concept through to delivering something valuable to our users.

Experience working on design systems.

Having a great taste in design and keeping up with digital design trends.

4+ years of experience designing digital product solutions.

Good English, both verbal and written.

Remote role, EMEA business hours.



