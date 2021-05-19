Creative Director

Job Details

key attributes

• Champion of the Work, the Team, the Agency, the Industry

• Critical Thinker, Clear POV and Ability to Articulate

• Curious, Solution-focused, Seeker

• Equal Parts Adamant toward Empathy and Accountability

• Engages in Healthy Conflict

• Proactive and Positive Communicator

• Enables Others’ Creativity and has Abundance of Energy and Excitement for the Work

• Inspires Confidence, Builds Trust

• Optimistic, Creates an Environment of Good Energy

• Shares Inspiration Freely

• Encourages Diversity of Thought

• Challenges the Status Quo

• Regularly Seeks and Provides Feedback

• Active in Mentoring and Coaching Team Members

• Approach-Oriented

• Interested in Building a Practice, Stretching Beyond the Expected

• Doubles-down on Learning and Skills-Building for Self and Others

• Purpose-driven

key responsibilities. Inspire. Lead. Create. Mentor.

• Translate marketing objectives into clear creative strategies.

• Concept and create in partnership with different disciplines.

• Bring genuine, original creative ideas to the table.

• Execute ideas using a variety of tools and resources.

• Provide leadership/direction to creative team members as they create concepts and execute solutions.

• Be the creative spokesperson for projects to ensure creative integrity.

• Responsible for sound, strategic thinking for integrated campaign work.

• Remain actively involved in hiring and training creative staff.

• Present effectively, whether for internal or client-facing project reviews.

• Maintain awareness of the industry, including groundbreaking ideas, emerging technologies, current trends and business solutions.

• Compile presentation decks for internal and external review.

• Evaluate and determine photographers, illustrators, animators, and other production partners.

• Provide effective direction and troubleshooting through all phases of production — internally and with external partners.

• Effectively co-manages profitability, deliverables, timelines and budgets.

qualifications.

Education from a Design or Graphic Arts school or BA/BS in Advertising, Marketing or Art preferred

• A strong, award-winning portfolio preferred.

• 8+ years of advertising agency experience preferred.

• Robust knowledge of advertising fundamentals, including brand development, strategy, storytelling, design, new/emerging platforms and technologies.

• Proficiency in video, digital, social, print and campaign integration across all channels.

• Excellent concepting skills.

• Mastery of composition techniques in producing polished final pieces.

• Thorough understanding of photography, typography and video.

• Excellent working knowledge of color theory, color relationships, perspective and space relationships.

• Experience, talent, judgment and imagination for creation.

• Excellent internal and external communication and presentation skills.

• Adaptability to situations based on client or internal needs.

• Strong interpersonal skills to foster optimal department relationships.

• Ability to build rapport easily with diverse people.

• Skills to inspire and motivate team members.

• Excellent team building and collaboration skills.

• Ability to critique, accept and deliver constructive criticism.

• Management and supervision of both art and copy throughout the creative process.

• Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

• Ability to manage challenging situations both internally and with the client.

• Effective time management of multiple assignments in a fast-paced environment.

• Continually seeks to refine processes to effectively deliver quality creative executions.

Mac OS experience preferred. Excellent computer skills in relevant art and design software packages, including thorough knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud apps InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator. Skills in Adobe Premiere are a plus. Position requires proficiency in English and grammar usage.

ruckus. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We embrace diversity in all its many forms and are committed to delivering a respectful, inclusive and equitable experience for our employees, partners, clients and communities.