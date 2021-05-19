Apply today!

All Jobs
Want to take your career to the next level? Consider applying for a Master of Art + Design degree at North Carolina State University! The Masters of Art + Design (MAD) focuses on experimental media arts and encourages students to explore the intersection of digital and material technologies to create interactive and engaging experiences that push the boundaries of storytelling, learning and play. We encourage students to apply design thinking and innovative technologies in new directions through research, experimentation, creative production, and entrepreneurship. Our program prepares students to be design directors, practitioners, visionaries, and leaders in the field who are able to respond to the social, cultural and economic shifts that current times – and global economies – demand. Priority Deadline for Fall 2022 is January 15. But there are still slots left for Fall 2021 -- please contact the Director of Graduate Programs in Art + Design for more information.

North Carolina State University
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Raleigh, NC
Date posted
May 19, 2021
