Job Details
💜 Product Designer
We are looking for a highly motivated and skilled Product Designer to join our existing design team in Ataccama. Building a data curation platform is no easy task. That’s why we are looking for the right people to help us achieve our mission even faster. We plan to revolutionize the multi-billion dollar market by introducing a self-service platform that will enable companies around the world to manage their data with ease.
What will your day look like
- Specification of the features is not set in stone – you will work on it together with the Product owner and scrum team.
- Every designer is responsible for the given product so your job will be to continuously improve the product you are focusing on.
- You will create a bunch of prototypes before you come up with the final version.
- User testing and analytical tools will help you discover what needs to be improved.
- Don’t worry, you won’t do it alone. Other designers will help you during the week and you will also meet regularly in the Design Community.
- All our products are integrated into one platform so you will be shaping this platform together with other designers.
We’re looking for someone who
- Has at least 3 years of experience with designing B2C or B2B applications.
- Working with data rich applications is a huge plus.
- You should be able to articulate your design decisions.
- You have to be willing to go outside your comfort zone, what we do here is not easy and you will be challenged every day.
- Can communicate efficiently in English.
Perks & Benefits
- Flexible working hours and unlimited home office
- 5 weeks of vacation, 2 sick days, an additional personal day for each year you’re in the company
- Personal & professional development, education (online language and other courses, conference tickets, a well-stocked office library)
- Experienced team to support your professional growth
- “Unlimited playground” (Room to adjust and expand your role, or switch teams based on your individual skills and interests).
- Modern hardware/equipment (laptop, mobile phone, headphones, office chair, desk, monitor for your home office)
- 20/50 GB of mobile data to improve your home office work experience
- Annual package of counseling sessions to support your mental health & well-being
- FlexiPass card, free entrance to the Prague Zoo and Botanical Garden
- Employee appreciation gifts throughout the year
- Relaxed work environment, offices in Karlín
- Office bikes, skateboards, and electric scooters
- Great coffee and refreshments in the kitchen