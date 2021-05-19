Job Details

We are looking for a highly motivated and skilled Product Designer to join our existing design team in Ataccama. Building a data curation platform is no easy task. That’s why we are looking for the right people to help us achieve our mission even faster. We plan to revolutionize the multi-billion dollar market by introducing a self-service platform that will enable companies around the world to manage their data with ease.

What will your day look like

Specification of the features is not set in stone – you will work on it together with the Product owner and scrum team.

Every designer is responsible for the given product so your job will be to continuously improve the product you are focusing on.

You will create a bunch of prototypes before you come up with the final version.

User testing and analytical tools will help you discover what needs to be improved.

Don’t worry, you won’t do it alone. Other designers will help you during the week and you will also meet regularly in the Design Community.

All our products are integrated into one platform so you will be shaping this platform together with other designers.

We’re looking for someone who

Has at least 3 years of experience with designing B2C or B2B applications.

Working with data rich applications is a huge plus.

You should be able to articulate your design decisions.

You have to be willing to go outside your comfort zone, what we do here is not easy and you will be challenged every day.

Can communicate efficiently in English.

Perks & Benefits