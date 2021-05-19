All Jobs
Job Details

💜 Product Designer

Copy

We are looking for a highly motivated and skilled Product Designer to join our existing design team in Ataccama. Building a data curation platform is no easy task. That’s why we are looking for the right people to help us achieve our mission even faster. We plan to revolutionize the multi-billion dollar market by introducing a self-service platform that will enable companies around the world to manage their data with ease.

What will your day look like

  • Specification of the features is not set in stone – you will work on it together with the Product owner and scrum team.
  • Every designer is responsible for the given product so your job will be to continuously improve the product you are focusing on.
  • You will create a bunch of prototypes before you come up with the final version.
  • User testing and analytical tools will help you discover what needs to be improved.
  • Don’t worry, you won’t do it alone. Other designers will help you during the week and you will also meet regularly in the Design Community.
  • All our products are integrated into one platform so you will be shaping this platform together with other designers.

We’re looking for someone who

  • Has at least 3 years of experience with designing B2C or B2B applications.
  • Working with data rich applications is a huge plus.
  • You should be able to articulate your design decisions.
  • You have to be willing to go outside your comfort zone, what we do here is not easy and you will be challenged every day.
  • Can communicate efficiently in English.

Perks & Benefits

  • Flexible working hours and unlimited home office
  • 5 weeks of vacation, 2 sick days, an additional personal day for each year you’re in the company
  • Personal & professional development, education (online language and other courses, conference tickets, a well-stocked office library)
  • Experienced team to support your professional growth
  • “Unlimited playground” (Room to adjust and expand your role, or switch teams based on your individual skills and interests).
  • Modern hardware/equipment (laptop, mobile phone, headphones, office chair, desk, monitor for your home office)
  • 20/50 GB of mobile data to improve your home office work experience
  • Annual package of counseling sessions to support your mental health & well-being
  • FlexiPass card, free entrance to the Prague Zoo and Botanical Garden
  • Employee appreciation gifts throughout the year
  • Relaxed work environment, offices in Karlín
  • Office bikes, skateboards, and electric scooters
  • Great coffee and refreshments in the kitchen
Apply for this position
Ataccama Software
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Prague, Czech Republic
Remote Friendly
Date posted
May 19, 2021
You might also like
  1. UX Design / Research Jobs in Prague
  2. Product Design Jobs in Prague
  3. UI / Visual Design Jobs in Prague
  4. UX Design / Research Jobs
  5. Product Design Jobs
  6. UI / Visual Design Jobs
  7. Remote UX Design / Research Design Jobs
  8. Remote Product Design Design Jobs
  9. Remote UI / Visual Design Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Hire UX Designers in Prague
  2. Hire Product Designers in Prague
  3. Hire UI & Visual Designers in Prague
  4. Hire UX Designers
  5. Hire Product Designers
  6. Hire UI & Visual Designers
  7. Hire Remote UX Designers
  8. Hire Remote Product Designers
  9. Hire Remote UI & Visual Designers
Apply for this position