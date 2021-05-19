Job Details

Practi, is part of the Just Eat Takeaway.com group. It is a powerful, all-in-one operating system for restaurants that lets you manage all your orders, including from delivery apps, from one place. More than just an EPOS, Practi does everything from taking customer orders in, to menu changes.

Practi is helping business owners run their restaurants more efficiently. We are passionate about supporting small business owners and about helping them save time and money that they can invest back into their craft: great food that their community and customers love.

With offices in Tel Aviv and London, Practi is an international company with teams across the UK, Israel, Poland, and Austria. This position can be remote, within the EU time zone.

About the role

Practi is growing and we are looking for a skilled and passionate UX Product Designer to join our team.

Responsibilities:

Follow an iterative design process from low-fidelity ideation and sketches to high-fidelity pixel-perfect interfaces

Communicate design concept ideas through sketches and prototypes

Work closely with designers, product managers, and developers to understand technical feasibility, as well as to ensure designs are understood and implemented correctly

Solve problems creatively in an agile and lean product environment

Minimum qualifications/skills:

Undergraduate degree in Design, HCI, Interaction, Design Engineering, or equivalent hands-on experience.

2 years of relevant work experience as a UX/UI Product Designer.

Excellent interaction and visual design skills

Solid portfolio of interactive projects (provide link within your CV)

Organized, self-directed, efficient, and able to work on multiple/ complex projects

Effective time management skills, able to meet deadlines.

Team player.

Preferred qualifications/experience:

Master’s degree in design, HCI, Interaction, Design Engineering, or other related fields.

Experience working with early-stage efforts, dealing with ambiguity, and driving projects forward in a startup environment.

Strong communication and presentation skills, ability to listen, address feedback, and advocate for users.

Experience designing complex products, including mobile B2B/C2C Apps.

Created interfaces that impacted the lives of +1M users.



