Job Details

Demiurge is searching for an experienced UI/UX artist to join our talented UI team. You are a diligent student of the best and newest game interface, across all platforms. You're comfortable making a wireframe, creating a pixel-perfect 'play' button, and diving into an engine to implement multiple click states and transitions. Through every phase of development, you're great at communicating with your team, adapting to what our players are saying, and testing new solutions.

At Demiurge you'll find a stable studio with an amazing, collaborative culture and a deep respect for UI in our mobile games. Our commitment to sane and sustainable development is well known in the Boston game community. We're working on exciting new projects with tons of fascinating UI challenges and opportunities. This is a great opportunity to flex your skills and develop new ones - join us!

Please note, relocation assistance or remote work may be available for this role.

Primary Responsibilities:

Create amazing, intuitive interfaces for our games!

Create & revise screen layouts and wireframes

Develop and implement beautiful, game-ready UI assets

Work closely with design and engineering to establish feature requirements and deliver fun, engaging experiences

Critique your own and others' work constructively, and raise our internal artistic bar

Qualifications:

1+ shipped mobile title

3+ years experience working on Game UX and UI

Excellent personal, written and oral communication skills

Broad understanding of the many requirements and steps involved in delivering high quality interface art

Skilled with industry tools: Illustrator, XD, Figma, Photoshop, Sketch, etc

Experience working in game engines: Unreal, Unity, or equivalent

Strong sense of graphic design, font, color

Portfolio or demo reel that demonstrates game-specific UI in a breadth of skill, styles, genres

Must be eligible to work in United States

Preference to Applicants with:

Traditional illustration/fine arts training

Experience in mobile, console, and pc interface development

Additional shipped titles

BFA (or higher)

Passion for games of all sorts

Outside interests!

Demiurge Studios is an equal opportunity employer, dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion. All employment decisions are made without regard to race, color, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, religion, disability, medical condition, pregnancy, marital status, or Veteran status. Demiurge Studios also makes workplace accommodations for individuals with disabilities or special needs.