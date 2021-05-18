Digital Content Creator/Video Editor

Job Details

We are in search for an experienced, creative, and adroit content creator who will be responsible for working on pre & post-production contents which will include creating cohesive media and video experiences for various forms of online content and should specialize in making our product and services grab the audiences' attention in terms of the creative aspect. Your duties will include shooting various videos and making animations for our YouTube channel, conducting research and interviews to learn more about current trends, and creating digital content for paid-ads, social media, and print.

At Shine, we understand that you have a real passion for your work so we spend time with you right from the beginning assessing your skills, determining your strengths, and figuring out the type of work you want to do and will excel most in.

Our ideal candidate is a highly motivated and collaborative individual who can bring creative ideas to life, with the ability to thrive in a fast-paced and results-driven environment while up against short timelines.





How your skills and passion will come to life here at here:

* Develop and edit various forms of media from stop motion to animations for our website, mobile app, and social media platforms

* Capture studio-quality photographs and video and assist our creative team with designs of/for promotional materials

* Work both on and off-site managing and overseeing all technical aspects of video recording and editing

* Simplify abstract concepts and complex ideas into visually stunning and playful designs and video campaigns

* Utilize, strong conceptual and production skills, with a keen eye for effective typography, iconography, color, layout, texture, and transitions that work within the context of our brand and an ability to translate those into intuitive, accessible, and visually-compelling designs

* Promote content on social networks and monitor engagement (e.g. comments and shares) identifying customers needs and recommend new topics

* Develop an overall video brand messaging strategy and inspire those around you to think bigger and to always push creative boundaries





What you'll need to flourish:

* BA/BS in visual arts and photography or in a similar degree

* 1-2 years of experience as a video editor, content creator, or in a similar role

* Must be a creative thinker and have good time-management skills

* Great interpersonal and communication skills

* Proficiency in Adobe Final Cut Pro X, Adobe After Effects (Experience with After Effects and DaVinci Resolve Organized pre-production flow is a plus)

* Knowledge and adept understanding of motion graphics is preferred Compensation:$52 Per Hour 30hrs/Weekly





Who we are:

We're on a mission to make caring for your mental and emotional health easier, more representative, and more inclusive. And we believe it all starts with making self-care an easy daily ritual, for all of us.

At Shine, you can join us to be a part of a fun, collaborative, and driven team that's creating the first truly integrated model in behavioral healthcare. Get in on the ground floor of an innovative company that is shaping the future of mental health.

We welcome applications from candidates with varying levels of experience and from a broad range of professional and academic backgrounds. We believe in a strong culture that fosters teamwork, excellence, and sound decision-making—one that is based on mutual respect and trust. We appreciate candidates who are open and honest about what they're looking for so we can ensure it's a fit on both sides. We are dedicated to providing equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, citizenship, age, disability, sexual orientation, genetic information. We will not discriminate, in any employment decision, against any individual or group on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, citizenship, age, disability, sexual orientation, genetic information, or veterans/national guard/military reserve status. This shall be done in compliance with all applicable federal, state, and local laws in every location in which Shine has facilities.