Designer with Webflow Experience

Job Details

Hi, I run a company called ReachTech.org which helps small businesses and non-profits use technology to reach their goals. We have a number of projects started in Webflow and are seeking a designer who is competent in Webflow to help make improvements to our existing projects and assist with future work as well. My ideal candidate is an experienced designer who can quickly design, build, and deploy sites in Webflow with guidance from me after I have received clear requirements from our clients.

Skills Required

- Design expert

- WebFlow Experience

- Excellent communication in English





Skills Desired

- WebFlow Expert

- Experience building and structuring CMS databases and content

- Designer with ability to conceive, design, build and deploy websites in Webflow

At ReachTech, our goal is to make tech easy so our clients can focus on their mission. If you have a passion for designing beautiful websites that help organizations work more efficiently and effectively, please send us an email to: jobs@reachtech.org



