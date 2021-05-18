Visual Designer

Job Details

The Opportunity

Modern Tribe is looking for a talented, detail oriented digital designer to join our team. Our projects involve creating large-scale digital design systems for high-profile clients across multiple industries including higher education, sports, food and beverage and more. We’re looking for experienced designers, comfortable working at any point in the design process. Our designers love research, ideate in low and high fidelity, and are comfortable reading and writing spec documents. Whether we’re designing applications, new products, or websites our designers are focused on empowering users and achieving results.

Responsibilities

Above and beyond your individual talents, we’re looking for someone to join our team. We’re a very collaborative bunch, eager for feedback. The work we execute is the product of the team. If you’re excited about learning from others, and helping others – you’ll find a good home here.

Asset Design - Including websites, products and apps and a variety of digital and physical assets.

Client Expectations - Master the needs of our clients – working within the boundaries of their brand while elevating them by generating original concepts

Brand Guidelines - Integrate stringent brand guidelines to create a rich look and feel.

Collaborate - Work with a multi disciplinary team to execute within the entire design lifecycle including research, wireframing, prototyping, visual design and testing.

Design Systems - Create new design systems and contribute to existing systems.

Communication - Speak to clients and stakeholders and present your work. Use design to elevate the storytelling capabilities for our clients and ourselves.

Knowledge & Experience

Expansive experience designing large scale/high profile websites

Strong written and verbal communication skills

You produce smart and beautiful design, demonstrating a strong understanding of typography, color and layout

You demonstrate diverse taste, with the knowledge of what styles are appropriate to apply to a given task or project

Knowledge of user interface design, ux design, product design, and the creative process.

Strong understanding of current design tools

You take pride in and value team success.

Bonus Points

Experience in content creation, marketing, and copywriting

Demonstrable history of working on large-scale projects and producing holistic design systems

Understanding of product development lifecycle

Inclusion Statement

Modern Tribe is committed to a culture that embraces diversity and inclusion. We foster an environment of collaboration, open engagement,fairness and respect regardless of differences in age, race, ability, national origin, gender identity, religion, sexual orientation or veteran status.

Compensation

This role is open to freelance contractors. Hourly rate range is USD $45-$65 per hour commensurate with background, qualifications and experience.

Location

Work from anywhere in North, Central or South America.If your timezone is outside of US business hours but you work at least 3-4+ hours of overlap each day, let’s chat. You must be fluent in English. You just need a computer and a strong wifi signal to support daily video chats with the Tribe