Job Details

Description

Swell is rebuilding the ecommerce stack for the next generation of experience-driven brands.

We have an exciting roadmap of features to improve our platform and the ecosystem around it, and we’re looking for a product designer to help shape our design system and create usable, gorgeous UI for our admin dashboard and other product touchpoints.

About the role

We're a product-led company with founders who understand the importance of good design. As the second product designer to join us, you'll be working directly with the co-founders and have a unique opportunity to shape the future of the core platform experience and visual language.

You'll be doing things like:

Creating a CMS interface for managing content models, fields, and publishing workflows.

Designing new user flows and UI for subscription and preorder management.

Building out a brand new design system for our merchant admin dashboard in Figma.

Designing highly usable checkout experiences that reduce abandoned carts.

Working out how to represent different environment, market, language, and currency settings to admins in an intuitive way that avoids mistakes.

You'll also spend time:

Making developer tools and interactive documentation that impresses even the most design-indifferent backend engineer (because it's enjoyable to use, not just because it looks great).

Interviewing users and seeing what gaps exist in the product experience that can be filled with better design or reworked features.

Collaborating on other design projects within the company.

About you

We're looking for someone who designs polished interfaces, but also understands UX design practices. Our process starts with establishing user tasks and the data/copy needed to support them, and we usually write out most of the interface before drawing a single frame in Figma.

Here's what we're looking for in particular:

You have 5+ years experience in UX/UI design for responsive web applications, and ideally tablet/mobile apps.

You value substance over style, and can explain design decisions with solid rationale.

You can anticipate how a system will be used and the potential downstream effects of large and small changes.

You care about subtle details that most people won't notice.

You have nightmares about working on files that don't use 8px grids.

You could happily talk for hours about typography, color theory, visual hierarchy, information architecture, and usability heuristics—because they're just so damn important.

You have experience designing WCAG compliant, accessible interfaces.

You're able to use data and user research to inform designs.

You have a solid understanding of responsive design patterns and layout approaches.

You can take technical, user, and business requirements, and end up with a solution that works for everyone—but always with the user first.

You can immediately tell what needs working on without guidance; you see things that can be better and you make them so.

This video speaks to you on a deep level.

Bonus points if:

You know HTML and CSS well enough to prototype your ideas or tweak an email template.

You have skills in animation, illustration, icon design, or 3D modeling.

Benefits

An ecommerce platform is an incredibly fun and rewarding product to work on, because of how it impacts ours users and their customers every day. We pride ourselves on creating a solution people love to use, that's rock solid in every way they need. With this role, you'll have a great opportunity to set the stage for product and engineering teams as we grow, and help define the future of ecommerce for millions of people.

Swell is a fully remote company with people from Australia, Belarus, Brazil, Canada, India, Norway, Portugal, USA, and Uruguay. This role can be based anywhere, but it would be ideal to have a few hours overlap with the west coast of North America each day.