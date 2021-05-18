Ecommerce Graphic & Web Designer(Remote)

Job Details

Our company is a manufacturer and ecommerce retailer of firearms parts and accessories, based in the USA.

We have an immediate opening for an experienced Senior Web and Graphic Designer. This is a full-time, long-term position.

Benefits of this position include:

Exciting, challenging work with a fun team

Ability to work from home or the location of your choice

Health insurance coverage

Paid time off, paid holidays

More details on pay and benefits are provided below.

Please note: the working hours of this position will be from 8:30am to 4:30pm, Monday-Friday, US Central Time.

To apply for this job, you must use the link at the bottom of this job posting. Other methods of application will not be accepted.

Job Responsibilities:

Graphic Design

Create digital assets such as banners, social media images, technical documents, packaging

Create unique designs for t-shirts, stickers, and other promotional products

Maintain and oversee company’s brand standards and guidelines, including creation of design templates

Translate marketing strategies into appropriate design recommendations, and develop concepts to support marketing goals through understanding of the audience and project strategy

Organize and label all design assets so they are easily accessible to the team

Create, manage, and improve design templates and process documents

Use Clickup for management, tracking, and organization of design projects

Offer team members innovative advice and solutions on design from industry examples and experience

Ecommerce Web Design

Design page layouts, website features, calls-to-action, forms, and other website elements using wireframe tools (Figma, Adobe XD, etc)

Create design elements for use in A/B split testing, and work with development team to implement

Work closely with development team to assure designs are ready for implementation (responsive design / mobile-first design)

Follow ecommerce design best-practices to assure the highest conversion rate

Other Responsibilities

Communicate progress and issues to the rest of the team

Monitor, measure, and communicate the success of design projects

Complete all necessary admin responsibilities in a timely manner (e.g., time tracking, annual reviews)

Participate in 15-minute daily meeting (via google hangouts)

Other duties and projects as needed

Required experience and skills:

5+ years total experience in a design (print and digital) function

5+ years experience of front-end web and UX design for eCommerce, including expertise in wireframing and HTML/CSS

Experience in Adobe Creative Suite

Experience with Figma, Adobe XD or other wireframing tools

Excellent written and spoken USA English ability

Experience working with Data-driven projects and initiatives

Preferred experience and skills

Formal training in Ecommerce marketing is a plus

Experience with Activecampaign email marketing software is a plus

Video editing experience is a plus

Conversion rate optimization (CRO) experience is a plus

Experience with Wordpress, WooCommerce, Amazon Seller Central, and Active Campaign is a plus

Firearms industry knowledge and interest is a plus

The ideal candidate will be:

A talented designer who is passionate about their work – you enjoy design, and you are good at it. You love to tackle projects and exceed expectations when completing them. You enjoy learning new techniques and technologies.

– you enjoy design, and you are good at it. You love to tackle projects and exceed expectations when completing them. You enjoy learning new techniques and technologies. Detail-oriented, but able to move quickly when needed – you thoughtfully design high-quality work, per the direction from the project owner. But when the situation demands it, you can develop a plan and finish the project as quickly as possible.

– you thoughtfully design high-quality work, per the direction from the project owner. But when the situation demands it, you can develop a plan and finish the project as quickly as possible. A skilled problem solver – you will spend as much time as is needed to investigate a problem and find a solution.

– you will spend as much time as is needed to investigate a problem and find a solution. Proficient in English writing and speaking – you must be able to clearly communicate with the rest of our team

Computer and Software Requirements and Systems Used

Required: High-speed, reliable internet – minimum 5 MBPS – 10MBPS+ preferred

Required: Backup location for work in the case of internet issues

Required: Modern, up-to-date computer that can handle the tasks of the job

Some of the software used for your job (provided by the employer): Adobe Creative Suite, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Hangouts (video conferencing), Slack, Hubstaff, ActiveCampaign, Google Analytics, Clickup

Work Hours:

8:30am to 4:30pm, Monday-Friday US Central Time (40 hours per week)

Will use Hubstaff or similar tool to track hours and quality

The perks of this position include:

Competitive pay (pay will be discussed and based on experience)

Health insurance coverage

10 days of paid time off

Paid US Holidays

Other rewards based on performance

Our Core Values

We screen for these values in the hiring process, to assure that all employees of our company fit with our values.

Focus on the customer

Learn to think like a customer

Provide an experience that creates raving fans

Figure it out

Solve problems as they arise

Be proactive – jump in and help where needed

Keep Improving

Progress is more important than perfection

Learn continuously – develop yourself

How to Apply:

Please fill out our simple online job application by visiting this URL:

https://forms.clickup.com/f/81dkq-2016/T1ODWYDUJJHMH3LZ6E



