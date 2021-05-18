Ecommerce Graphic & Web Designer(Remote)
Our company is a manufacturer and ecommerce retailer of firearms parts and accessories, based in the USA.
We have an immediate opening for an experienced Senior Web and Graphic Designer. This is a full-time, long-term position.
Benefits of this position include:
- Exciting, challenging work with a fun team
- Ability to work from home or the location of your choice
- Health insurance coverage
- Paid time off, paid holidays
More details on pay and benefits are provided below.
Please note: the working hours of this position will be from 8:30am to 4:30pm, Monday-Friday, US Central Time.
To apply for this job, you must use the link at the bottom of this job posting. Other methods of application will not be accepted.
Job Responsibilities:
Graphic Design
- Create digital assets such as banners, social media images, technical documents, packaging
- Create unique designs for t-shirts, stickers, and other promotional products
- Maintain and oversee company’s brand standards and guidelines, including creation of design templates
- Translate marketing strategies into appropriate design recommendations, and develop concepts to support marketing goals through understanding of the audience and project strategy
- Organize and label all design assets so they are easily accessible to the team
- Create, manage, and improve design templates and process documents
- Use Clickup for management, tracking, and organization of design projects
- Offer team members innovative advice and solutions on design from industry examples and experience
Ecommerce Web Design
- Design page layouts, website features, calls-to-action, forms, and other website elements using wireframe tools (Figma, Adobe XD, etc)
- Create design elements for use in A/B split testing, and work with development team to implement
- Work closely with development team to assure designs are ready for implementation (responsive design / mobile-first design)
- Follow ecommerce design best-practices to assure the highest conversion rate
Other Responsibilities
- Communicate progress and issues to the rest of the team
- Monitor, measure, and communicate the success of design projects
- Complete all necessary admin responsibilities in a timely manner (e.g., time tracking, annual reviews)
- Participate in 15-minute daily meeting (via google hangouts)
- Other duties and projects as needed
Required experience and skills:
- 5+ years total experience in a design (print and digital) function
- 5+ years experience of front-end web and UX design for eCommerce, including expertise in wireframing and HTML/CSS
- Experience in Adobe Creative Suite
- Experience with Figma, Adobe XD or other wireframing tools
- Excellent written and spoken USA English ability
- Experience working with Data-driven projects and initiatives
Preferred experience and skills
- Formal training in Ecommerce marketing is a plus
- Experience with Activecampaign email marketing software is a plus
- Video editing experience is a plus
- Conversion rate optimization (CRO) experience is a plus
- Experience with Wordpress, WooCommerce, Amazon Seller Central, and Active Campaign is a plus
- Firearms industry knowledge and interest is a plus
The ideal candidate will be:
- A talented designer who is passionate about their work – you enjoy design, and you are good at it. You love to tackle projects and exceed expectations when completing them. You enjoy learning new techniques and technologies.
- Detail-oriented, but able to move quickly when needed – you thoughtfully design high-quality work, per the direction from the project owner. But when the situation demands it, you can develop a plan and finish the project as quickly as possible.
- A skilled problem solver – you will spend as much time as is needed to investigate a problem and find a solution.
- Proficient in English writing and speaking – you must be able to clearly communicate with the rest of our team
Computer and Software Requirements and Systems Used
- Required: High-speed, reliable internet – minimum 5 MBPS – 10MBPS+ preferred
- Required: Backup location for work in the case of internet issues
- Required: Modern, up-to-date computer that can handle the tasks of the job
- Some of the software used for your job (provided by the employer): Adobe Creative Suite, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Hangouts (video conferencing), Slack, Hubstaff, ActiveCampaign, Google Analytics, Clickup
Work Hours:
- 8:30am to 4:30pm, Monday-Friday US Central Time (40 hours per week)
- Will use Hubstaff or similar tool to track hours and quality
The perks of this position include:
- Competitive pay (pay will be discussed and based on experience)
- Health insurance coverage
- 10 days of paid time off
- Paid US Holidays
- Other rewards based on performance
Our Core Values
We screen for these values in the hiring process, to assure that all employees of our company fit with our values.
Focus on the customer
- Learn to think like a customer
- Provide an experience that creates raving fans
Figure it out
- Solve problems as they arise
- Be proactive – jump in and help where needed
Keep Improving
- Progress is more important than perfection
- Learn continuously – develop yourself
How to Apply:
Please fill out our simple online job application by visiting this URL:
https://forms.clickup.com/f/81dkq-2016/T1ODWYDUJJHMH3LZ6E