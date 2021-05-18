Job Details

Overview

The Head of Product Design will report directly into our CTO (co-founder) and will be responsible for shaping the design experience for our customers. This leadership position will advise on the strategic direction of the product, lead the execution of various projects/initiatives, and manage a team of high-performing designers and researchers. As we continue our journey through hyper growth, building meaningful user experiences that create customer loyalty is top-of-mind. This highly-visible, highly-impactful position is critical for us to successfully scale our business while maintaining our world-class customer focus.

The Product Design Team owns user experience and research for all of ReCharge. This includes three distinct product areas: Merchant Portals, Customer Portals, and Developer Documentation. As the leader of this department, you will collaborate with Product and Engineering to prioritize and execute work that puts our customers first and enables the product to scale effectively. This role will also be responsible for improving the customer feedback loop by driving both quantitative and qualitative user research.

What You’ll Do

Live by and champion our values: #day-one, #ownership, #empathy, #humility.

Set and execute the design strategy for the product, ensuring that our user experience is a competitive i across all touch points.

Drive continuous improvement of our merchant experience by improving on existing and new feature designs, while balancing and incorporating customer feedback and product strategy.

Build, manage, and develop a team of designers to enable this org to scale alongside the rest of the company.

Partner closely with various stakeholders including Product, Engineering, and Marketing to drive both the strategy and execution of user-centric design experiences.

Build and scale both our systems and our strategies, ensuring the team is well-positioned to keep up with the hyper growth of the company.

What You’ll Bring

Deep understanding and passion for product design, including visual design, user experience, and research

Experience building and managing high-performing teams with the ability to provide both strategic vision and operational clarity

Strong systems mindset, with experience building out scalable processes

Track record of building strong cross-functional relationships (product, engineering, marketing, etc.) to successfully partner with cross-departmental stakeholders

A user-focused approach to design that’s strategic, empathetic, and beautiful



