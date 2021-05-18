Job Details

The Zendesk brand is a vital part of our company, and our products are our biggest touch point. Keeping it fresh is an important job—and we take this job seriously, but approach our work with charm, humor, and a touch of weirdness.

We’re looking for a Principal Visual UI Designer to fill a new and critical role on our team. You’ll be tasked with evolving the look and feel of next generation Zendesk products and imbuing them with our brand. You’ll work alongside leaders from design systems, content design, product architecture, engineering, and brand to establish new design standards and frameworks that will help keep our products consistent, beautiful, usable, and accessible.

What you’ll do

Design a systemic visual language for next generation Zendesk products, including UI, icons, and more

Use data and research to inform design decisions

Deliver iterative, scalable solutions that account for localization, accessibility, and technical constraints

Be a champion of design quality and enable our entire product design team to exceed expectations through tool building, education and mentorship

Provide a key bridge point between Zendesk’s brand and product design teams

Basic Qualifications

10+ years working as a visual UI designer

3+ proven experience in a Lead Designer role

2+ years experience working with an existing design system

Has previously owned the creation of a design language for a large scale product, preferably in enterprise software

A portfolio that showcases your work, provides detail of your project roles, and shows examples of functional designs demonstrating high degrees of accuracy and attention-to-detail

Preferred Qualifications

Great taste and well-versed in color, typography, layout, UX, UI, and interaction design

Comfortable adapting to and building on existing brand and product design systems

A strong sense of storytelling paired with excellent listening and facilitation skills

The ability to easily understand the ramifications of design decisions on a global level

The ability to rationalize UI design choices, along with pragmatism when visual incongruence require alternative approaches

Deep understanding of interaction design principles on the web and familiar with accessibility standards

An appetite for pushing the boundaries of enterprise software design with modern, emerging web UI patterns and implementation technologies. No coding required, but an ability to converse with developers about implementation details is crucial

Proficiency in modern design and prototyping tools, and fastidious file and component creation

Nice-to-have: Skill or passion in any creative area beyond digital design, ex: illustration, prop-making, papercraft, painting, photography

Not your average tech company

Zendesk has all the stuff you’d expect from a tech company - competitive pay, stock, benefits, beautiful office, snacks, and more. We also have a culture deeply dedicated to helping our staff keep a proper work-life balance, from flexible hours to remote work, to the most forward-thinking parental leave plans on the market. Our Corporate Social Responsibility team is actively engaged in our community and enable us to invest thousands of hours with local community groups each year. We invest in diversity and inclusion so that our staff reflects the diversity of the world around us. We have a whole crew dedicated to ensuring our workplace experience is top notch and welcoming for all.

Zendesk builds software for better customer relationships. It empowers organizations to improve customer engagement and better understand their customers. Zendesk products are easy to use and implement. They give organizations the flexibility to move quickly, focus on innovation, and scale with their growth. Based in San Francisco, Zendesk has operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. Learn more at www.zendesk.com (http://www.zendesk.com/).

Individuals seeking employment at Zendesk are considered without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, marital status, ancestry, physical or mental disability, veteran status, or sexual orientation.