Visual Designer (eCommerce)

Job Details

About us

Safe As Milk builds premium themes and apps for the Shopify ecommerce platform.

We’re a small(ish), friendly team distributed between the UK, Sweden, Luxembourg and Lithuania. We also have a design studio space in central Brighton. We use tools like Slack to communicate but also have regular physical meet ups (Covid allowing) where we can get to know each other better. We have a fun, informal company culture. At Safe As Milk we take our work very seriously and are highly motivated but also believe in a healthy work/life balance too.

About the role

Online commerce and Shopify in particular is growing fast. We currently have one very successful theme called 'Venue' in the official Shopify store, with our second to launch mid-July 2021.

We wish to start work on our third theme, we have the brief and know what it will be but not the resources to begin working on it. Your role would be to team up with a skilled developer and take 'Theme Three' from wireframe, to high quality mockups and prototypes to full build.

There will also be the opportunity to work on our Shopify apps and the the redesign of our existing products.

Benefits

This new role can be remote or based at our shared studio space in Brighton. Ideally we would prefer you to be based at our offices but it's not a dealbreaker.

Flexible hours - generally between 7am to 7pm

We will provide an Apple laptop and the software you need

Paid for online training courses or physical conferences (when they start up again)

The chance to grow and learn from highly skilled, experienced team mates

Flexible holiday time

Competitive wages

A caring and friendly work environment

The chance to make a difference within a small team, with no layers of bureaucracy

Attitude and attributes

Because of the way we work you have to be a self-motivated person who can handle some autonomy. We want someone who is driven to create brilliant products, who wants things to be as good as they can be. But you will also need to pragmatic enough to realise that shipping a product is more important than perfection.

What you will be doing

Getting to know the Shopify 'themes' ecosystem intimately

Becoming expert in theme sections and the general anatomy of a Shopify theme - what can and can't be achieved

Designing not only the front end of the Shopify theme but also the UI of the theme editor - you need to understand how to set up and create sections with the theme.

Creating wireframes

Creating high resolution mockups

Creating animated prototypes in Figma when needed

Designing elements of our app products and redesigning parts of our existing themes.

Essential skills

Expert in Figma and/or Sketch

Highly evolved UX / UI design skills

Empathy with what an Shopify merchant is trying to achieve with their store.

Empathy with what a visitor to an online store is trying to achieve - and their potential pain points.

Technical awareness - you don’t need to be able to code but you need to understand the basics of websites and how technology works

Good problem solving skills - we have to design our products within Shopify guidelines and some creative thinking is involved

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

A positive attitude and outlook

Motivated and self starting

A good sense of humour

A highly developed attention to detail

Desirable skills

Experience using the Shopify CMS to create a store - preferably using Shopify

Previous ecommerce experience, perhaps having already designed several online stores

Bonus skills

Experience with Shopify apps

We know that applying to a new role takes a lot of work and we value your time. As part of the interview process we will be setting a short test to asses your level of skill and may ask you to do a short recorded video introduction. Please check out our theme reviews and if you think you’d like to join our team and become part of something great, we would love to talk to you!

Please send us a link to your portfolio when applying.

Due to time restrictions only those shortlisted will be contacted.