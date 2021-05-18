Lead UX/UI Design for New SaaS Category

Job Details

Our mission is to use technology and design to level the playing field for small businesses and common people to solve complex financial problems in a world where typically on the wealthiest people and large corporations can afford expensive counsel.

We are seeking a Lead UI/UX Designer to work closely with our clients, internal users, product team, technical subject matter experts, and software engineering team.

We help provide access to justice for small business owners by helping them navigate complex regulatory and financial minefields associated with certain types of claims. Our founders have deep subject matter expertise in this area. We have created a SaaS-based system that is better, faster, cheaper, and more transparent and accountable than any other options in the market.

We are seeking a designer to create intuitive product flows for our SaaS system that break down complex processes into easily understood steps that a common person can follow.

On the front-end we use REACT, with some static pages in Wordpress. You will need to create and iterate production-ready design tools like Figma, Sketch, or Invision. You will work closely with our product lead and dev team to make sure these are implemented in an agile manner.

You will engage in frequent client and internal stakeholder interviews to identify requirements and study user interactions with our system for optimization.

The ideal candidate will:

Have experience designing UI and UX for software that walks average people through somewhat complex processes, ideally related to B2B or financial services.

Be a self-starter and can work around or knock down obstacles in the path to your goal.

Be a team player and understand the turning designs into product reality requires both advocacy (by you) and collaborative problem-solving with other stakeholders.

About Us:

We are based in Oakland, CA. The work can be done mostly remotely as well. Our CEO has a deep background in finance (e.g., Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan) and our co-founder has extensive background in startups and law (e.g., DOJ, CFPB). We already have a highly experience engineering leader onboard. Our investors are top-tier tech and fintech angels, including the Founder of Linkedin and Former CEO of American Express, as well other senior executives from Snowflake, Kiva, Bill.com, LendingHome, Wag, etc.

For the right candidate, this can be a career-making move in terms of both professional and financial upside. You can build an entire new category of business while participating in substantial equity upside as it grows.

Our CEO is female and we value gender, ethnic, and other diversity on the team.



