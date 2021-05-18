All Jobs
Job Details

Visual Designer

As a Visual Designer at Pomelo (we're a stealth Fintech reinventing how money gets transferred - taking on the big guys Western Union, etc), you'll be the driving force behind the look and feel of our digital communications. This includes the creation of mobile apps, our email newsletters, presentation materials, and marketing assets. You'll do this all while keeping our customers in mind. You'll work within and develop brand guidelines that will reinforce our brand identity. You'll work hand-in-hand with our development team and to create the most aesthetically appealing and user-friendly products. You'll have a direct impact on how our customers experience our product and brand.

Pomelo Inc
Job Type
Part-time
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
May 18, 2021
