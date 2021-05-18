Product Designer (Part-time / Remote)

Job Details

Marsh Labs is the digital and innovation arm for Marsh McLennan. We are looking for a product designer, who can create beautiful and modern designs for our digital products.

Design and user experience (UX) are at the forefront of everything we do. The designer role is to envision how people experience our products and bring that vision to life in a way that feels inspired, refined and even magical. We appreciate the aesthetic details and encourage a high level of design quality.

The Labs’ approach to experimentation is to leverage cloud-based platforms to build new capabilities, reusable components and test-and-learn tools. The Labs also include a machine learning garage to create next-generation risk models, intelligent automation, and cognitive capabilities. Marsh Labs also drives a multi-faceted research program that works across the insurance industry ecosystem, academia and upcoming technology vendors to develop, identify and validate key components for the insurance industry of the future.

An experienced product designer, you will have many of the following attributes and more.





* You have two years or more of experience with UI/UX and Product design

* You have a strong portfolio of case studies showing your skills

* You have a strong design toolbox (ie design applications such as Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, etc)

* You have demonstrable experience in shipping world-class digital products in cross-functional teams

* You can facilitate a human-focused design approach within the team

* You have a well-trained eye for great visual design execution, but that’s not what drives you

* Your focus is on delivering great experiences and solving problems

* You're a strategic thinker, and an expert in translating user behavior into great user experience and design

* You love to collaborate, and are at your best when you're working with research, design, product and engineering

* You’re proactive, organized, curious, humble and empathetic, and you can work across multiple workstreams

* You have well-rounded designed skills with a strong domain expertise





Engineering skills that aren't required but great to have include:

* Git, GitHub

* HTML, CSS

* JavaScript frameworks





Responsibilities and duties:

* Creating solutions in a cross-functional team including product owners, tech leads, researchers, and engineers

* Contributing to a product roadmap together with product and design leads

* Providing multiple design solutions efficiently in the discovery phase, and then craft exceptional, detailed UI experiences to help support your design projects

* Participating in a weekly retrospective alongside the wider design team

* Regularly presenting your work and give others feedback during design critique sessions

* Constantly challenging yourself and the team on how we work, helping to adopt new practices and tools

* Contributing to the design culture at Marsh Labs, and also help to promote the team externally through conferences and events

Tools that we work with:

* Figma

* Sketch

* Adobe Creative Suite





Part-time position 20 hours/week.

Must be a US citizen.

Please send your latest resume to subash.mandanapu@marsh.com , We greatly appreciate any reference to your design portfolio.

Marsh is a global leader in insurance broking and risk management. In more than 130 countries, our experts in every facet of risk and across industries help clients to anticipate, quantify, and more fully understand the range of risks they face. We work with clients of all sizes to define, design, and deliver innovative solutions to better quantify and manage risk. We offer risk management, risk consulting, insurance broking, alternative risk financing, and insurance program management services to businesses, government entities, organizations, and individuals around the world. To every client interaction we bring an unmatched combination of deep intellectual capital, industry-specific expertise, global experience, and collaboration. Since 1871, clients have relied on Marsh for trusted advice, to represent their interests in the marketplace, make sense of an increasingly complex world, and help turn risks into new opportunities for growth. Our more than 30,000 colleagues work on behalf of our clients, who are enterprises of all sizes in every industry, and include individuals, multinational organizations, and government entities worldwide. We embrace a culture that celebrates and promotes the many backgrounds, heritages and perspectives of our colleagues and clients. Visit www.marsh.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @MarshGlobal