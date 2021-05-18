Design Partner Manager

Job Details

Substack is looking for a Partner Manager for Design Services to help the company remove barriers so writers can go independent and do their best work.

As a Partner Manager for Design Services, you will assemble a diverse roster of freelance designers and other creative professionals, help independent writers on Substack find freelance designers to work with, and help optimize processes so that we can scale our impact to serve even more writers.

You’ll expand our Design Services pilot program so that more writers can develop a brand identity for their publication by creating meaningful collaborations with independent designers and studios. You will report to Substack’s Head of Services. You’ll work closely with multiple members of the Partnerships team and the writers they serve.

This individual must thrive in a fast-paced environment with the ability to juggle many conversations with writers, designers, and fellow teammates. This position is remote.

Responsibilities

Assemble a diverse roster with dozens of independent brand designers, illustrators, and other creative professionals who can work with writers on Substack

Assist independent writers in connecting with independent designers

Create a feedback loop to understand how to maximize success with these design services

Establish guidelines that equip independent design partners with what they need to help writers succeed on Substack

Support the Services team to optimize processes and improve tracking systems so that we can scale up to serve as many writers as possible

Coach independent design partners on how they might expand their creative businesses by working with writers who are building their own independent businesses on Substack

Requirements

5+ years of experience in the creative industry (e.g. production, design, art direction, account management)

Clear, friendly and succinct written and verbal communication skills

Proven ability to listen closely, assess people’s needs, serve clients, and nurture relationships

Experience working with a wide network of creative professionals across skill sets, locations, and categories

A developed design sense and broad familiarity with different creative practices and styles

Drive to create templates, track progress, and improve processes while executing on the work

Positive, driven, and energetic team player; able to roll-up their sleeves to get the job done

About Substack

Substack lets writers connect with their audience on their own terms and earn money doing it. We make it simple for writers to publish to an email list that they own, get discovered on the web, and charge for subscriptions.

More than 500,000 people pay to subscribe to writers across the Substack network, and the top writers make millions of dollars a year. Substack’s model depends on the success of writers using Substack – we only make money when they do.