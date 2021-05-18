UI Designer

Job Details

About us:

Formed in 2021, MomentRanks is the premier resource for tracking and engaging with the NFT ecosystem. We've seen over hundreds of thousands of users and millions of pageviews since launching in February, and we are growing incredibly quickly. We're looking for people who are obsessed with building on the future of blockchains.

About the position:

Our user base is exploding, and so are the number of eyes looking at our website.

We're looking for a Head of Design to help us grow our product.

Ideally, you're someone with experience in UI/UX design who can help produce mockups for new features, design our branding, and help us build a beautiful product.

If you have experience designing social platforms and/or designing data-heavy interfaces, this role could be great for you.

Requirements: