Job Details

Not all jobs are created equal.

You probably know that already. And while we may be biased, we want to prove this is a great opportunity…for the right person.

✔ If you straddle the line between designer and programmer…

✔ If you want to work with a team of professionals who are passionate about their work…

✔ If you care about the details…

✔ If you’re constantly improving your skills and want to get paid for it (#bonus!)…

✔ If you’re a self-starter who delivers premier-level work repeatedly and craves variety in your work (it is the spice of life, after all)…

✔ If you want flexibility in your schedule, to use your time how it best fits you…

✔ If you love thinking outside the box to solve problems and deliver extraordinary results…

Most of all, if you want more than the typical agency gig has to offer…

…we have a position for you. Read on.

What you’ll do at Lean Labs

Never fall into a rut doing the same thing all the time. You’ll flex your front-end dev muscles on custom projects for clients, building a world-class SaaS product, and working with a high-caliber team.

We’re looking for a front-end developer who:

Owns the entire development of a website, from the backend frameworks and databases to developing an intuitive user experience.

Can skillfully assess how a website should look and feel while knowing the technical limitations of such implementations (and communicating them clearly).

Thoroughly understands all the factors that influence a website’s user experience, speed, and technical SEO.

Understands how people use SaaS tools and can use that knowledge to help us build a “category king” product.

Before you go any further, read this 👇:

You must have an online portfolio demonstrating your full-stack prowess.

If you don’t have one, stop here. ❌

Required skills, experience, and attitude:

A positive, professional, can-do attitude is critically important. We prioritize enjoying our day and the team we work with. We pass the ball a lot during a project. You’ll interact with everyone on our team, and you’ll need to match our quality, productivity, and echo a can-do vibe to fit our culture.

Tools & development languages: HTML/CSS, Vue.js, Laravel (Single-page CRUD app experience), jQuery or JS, CSS frameworks (preferably Bootstrap)

English (Second language at least)

Basic understanding of Git

Can implement basic design principles and responsive design techniques

Experience implementing page speed optimization best practices

Understanding of website cross-browser compatibility

Minimum 1-year developing websites and single-page apps

Strong task management, time management, and team collaboration

Attention to detail

A quick learner with a strong desire to learn and implement new skills

What makes you an even better fit:

HubSpot CMS Knowledge or experience using the software

Comfortable using Photoshop or Sketch

Google Analytics / Hotjar Knowledge

Experience with JS Frameworks (React, Vue, etc.)

Knowledge about on-page SEO

Experience with JS animation libraries (GSAP)

Understanding of marketing automation

That’s what we expect from you. But what about your expectations of us?

Our “Secret Sauce” is a combination of work perks, culture, and working the way you want:

Minimal meetings. Minimal wasted effort. Minimal BS.

Agile Methodology. Short sprints of focused work for great results!

Adherence to our core values in everything we do.

Mojo-driven workflow. We’ll let you get in that groove and eliminate distractions!

Competitive wages with performance-based incentives.

Paid professional development (yes, we pay you to better yourself).

Design your schedule. Change it as needed. Work in whatever environment brings out your best. Flexibility!

We’re not big on layoffs. We haven’t had one since we started in 2002.

Join a team with a track record of client success; we’ve helped our clients generate over $200 million in revenue and secure over $100 million in funding.

Did we mention Paid Professional Development? (the right people get really excited about this)

The Bottom Line: this isn’t the right position for anyone who wants to “keep my head down and get my work done.”

We expect you to deliver your very best work consistently to create wins for clients. As part of a tight-knit, peak-performing lean growth team, we expect you to help us continuously learn, improve, and build our future as a company.

Ready to talk? We are.