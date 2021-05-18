UI/UX Designer

Job Details

We are looking for a Senior UX Designer to join our design team. Our team’s focus is to create world-class experiences for our customers. We pride ourselves in rethinking established paradigms and bringing creative solutions into existence in the financial space.





The ideal candidate should have taken a product, feature, or experience from ideation to production. This includes vision setting, designing solutions, prototyping, bringing along cross-functional teams, overseeing implementation, and collaborating with other designers, researchers, product managers, analysts, and engineers.





Qualifications

You Have:

At least 4-5 years of product design experience

A passion for turning complex problems into simple and engaging experiences

Outstanding UX ability, visual design, and product thinking for mobile apps

Experience applying research, usability tests, and metrics to inform design decisions

Comfort with an iterative design process that includes accepting and acting on feedback

Competence in relevant design and prototyping tools

Strong collaboration and self-management skills

Studied design in details with heavy focus on peer and ecosystem learning





Even better:

Experience leading other designers, providing feedback, and directing work

Previous work experience in a consumer-focused tech organization

Familiarity with creating interactive prototypes





Please reach out to ayush@useline.com to schedule an interview. Please submit a deck or portfolio of work with your application that showcases your design process from exploratory stages through execution. If your portfolio site requires a password, please provide us with it in your application or on your resume. Thank you!