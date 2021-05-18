Senior UI Designer at NFT company

Job Details





Please note that candidates should be willing to relocate to Lisbon. We are a fast growing startup and need the team to be here.

Behind Mintbase

Mintbase is a multi-chain NFT factory where users deploy their own stores and sell music, art, tickets, services and products as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). For the first time in history, people can actually own and trade digital assets on the web without being siloed in and constrained by dominant market players. With affordable creation of NFTs on the climate neutral blockchain NEAR Protocol, creators can now collaborate on NFTs as Mintbase allows anyone to easily split both the revenue and royalties of a NFT. We provide the best possible way for people to easily design their own business models with purposeful NFTs.

Join our team and work directly with the founders in Lisbon to build the future of digital assets. We are looking for a Senior UI Designer to take our brand to the next level 🚀 .

Requirements

Proficiency in Sketch and Figma for wireframing and product design

Demonstrate flexibility to adjust to rapidly changing requirements and schedules

Technical knowledge essentials: Adobe CC, Sketch, Figma, Invision, an understanding of HTML and CSS.

Proficiency in all Mac-based, industry-standard programs

Knowledge of visual design process and visual design principles

Can take ownership of dialing in the Mintbase brand

Design focused education

Ability to create concepts/layouts, including sketches or rough digital comps

Ability to speak, read and write in the English language

Bonus: Worked with animation software like After Effects

Benefits

Small, diverse team with office in Lisbon (remote possible but not preferred)

Build the next generation of a digital economy that empowers creators and tokenizes economies

Unlimited Pastel de Nata 🎂 all year long

Please send an email with a CV and link to your portfolio to caro@mintbase.io

Additional Company Information

Mintbase is proud to be an equal opportunity employer and values diversity. We are committed to creating a place of belonging — a space where employees do not need to sacrifice who they are to exist and grow in our workplace. We do not discriminate on any unlawful basis including race, religion, color, national origin, disability, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, genetic information

