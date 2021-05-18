Designer/ UI - UX Professional

Job Details

We are looking for a talented and motivated Designer/ UI/UX specialist for projects based around a web application. The role will begin with a 12-month contract with an option to convert to a permanent position should the company direction dictate a need for it.

E-Centive runs an incentive platform developed to cater to retail environments (mainly telecom operators); currently, we have 5000 active platform participants - we plan to have 10 000 participants in the next 12 - 18 months.





PROJECT 1 - V3 - Migration out of the legacy system

Due to our rapid expansion I. the last 24 months, we have outgrown our current legacy system, which has resulted in a need to migrate to a newer system. As part of this migration, we will be re-looking at our design from the ground up, including enhancing UI and UX to deliver our user-first approach to development.

Roles/responsibilities

Liaise with Head of Product and Head of Operations to ensure that business needs are being met and work is in line with broader company strategy

Work with developers daily and deliver executable wireframes

provide strategic guidance in line with best practices and industry trends

Bring a creative flare that inspires and please our users

Project 2 - IGNITE

The IGNITE CHANNEL PERFORMANCE PROGRAM is a concept developed by E-Centive to motivate retail salesman to improve their work performance by delivering an excellent sales experience to consumers. The concept has been highly welcomed by our clients and needs to be converted from idea to reality. IGNITE will require a stunning front end and design features that stimulate psychology and inspire improved performance. This program is a first of its kind and therefore offers all those involved the opportunity to be a part of something on the cutting edge of enterprise SaaS.

Roles/responsibilities

Project 3 - Mobile App

E-Centive will be building a mobile application (IOS and Android). The mobile application will need to draw from both the platform and Ignite to deliver an immersive and pleasing user experience.





Technical Requirements