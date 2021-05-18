UI/UX Designer
As a no-code AI company, we believe that making data science incredibly effortless for everyday business users, represents the greatest opportunity in our lifetime. The most powerful way to achieve this is through impeccable focus on user experience and product design. That's why, we're looking for a UI/UX Designer that's willing to do the best work of their life, perhaps one that may just shape an entire industry. This role includes gathering product requirements, designing graphic elements and building a beautifully crafted user experience. You will need prior experience with software design, thorough knowledge of wire-framing tools and a portfolio of UI & UX design projects. You will work directly with the CEO, have access to our hundreds of customers and coordinate with the technical team to bring your designs to life.
Location: San Francisco, CA / Remote (within US)
Salary Range: $95,000 - $140,000 Annually
Stock Options: 0.1% - 0.2% Equity
Type: Full-Time
Responsibilities
- Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers
- Illustrate design ideas using user journey boards, process flows and sitemaps
- Build and design high fidelity wireframes
- Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs and widgets
- Build page navigation buttons and search fields
- Develop UI mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function and look like
- Create original graphic designs & illustrations (e.g. images, sketches and tables)
- Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders
- Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness)
- Build and design seamless user experience workflows
- Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback
- Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors and images
Requirements
- 7+ years of work experience as a UI/UX Designer or similar role
- Portfolio of design projects
- Knowledge of wireframe tools (e.g. Figma, Adobe XD, InVision, etc.)
- Up-to-date knowledge of design software like Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop
- Basic knowledge and understanding of HTML5 & CSS
- Team spirit; strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders
- Good time-management skills
Benefits
- Health Care Plan (Medical, Dental & Vision)
- Paid Time Off (Vacation, Sick & Public Holidays)
- Training & Development
- Work From Home
- Free Food & Snacks
- Wellness Resources
- Stock Option Plan