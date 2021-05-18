Job Details

As a no-code AI company, we believe that making data science incredibly effortless for everyday business users, represents the greatest opportunity in our lifetime. The most powerful way to achieve this is through impeccable focus on user experience and product design. That's why, we're looking for a UI/UX Designer that's willing to do the best work of their life, perhaps one that may just shape an entire industry. This role includes gathering product requirements, designing graphic elements and building a beautifully crafted user experience. You will need prior experience with software design, thorough knowledge of wire-framing tools and a portfolio of UI & UX design projects. You will work directly with the CEO, have access to our hundreds of customers and coordinate with the technical team to bring your designs to life.

Location: San Francisco, CA / Remote (within US)

Salary Range: $95,000 - $140,000 Annually

Stock Options: 0.1% - 0.2% Equity

Type: Full-Time





Responsibilities

Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers

Illustrate design ideas using user journey boards, process flows and sitemaps

Build and design high fidelity wireframes

Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs and widgets

Build page navigation buttons and search fields

Develop UI mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function and look like

Create original graphic designs & illustrations (e.g. images, sketches and tables)

Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders

Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness)

Build and design seamless user experience workflows

Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback

Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors and images

Requirements

7+ years of work experience as a UI/UX Designer or similar role

Portfolio of design projects

Knowledge of wireframe tools (e.g. Figma, Adobe XD, InVision, etc.)

Up-to-date knowledge of design software like Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop

Basic knowledge and understanding of HTML5 & CSS

Team spirit; strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders

Good time-management skills

Benefits