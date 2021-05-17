Lead Product Designer

Job Details

We’re on a mission to revive and modernize the American Dream by bringing the homebuilding process online. We couldn't be more excited to work at the intersection of software and the real world. We believe that this is where our society's best progress will come from in the next 10 years.

We're a growing team of seventeen. We come from companies like Opendoor, CBRE, Facebook, Robinhood, Cameo, Root Insurance, Toll Brothers, etc. We're backed by top investors, including Khosla Ventures, Bedrock, YCombinator, JLL Spark, Sam Altman, Kevin Hartz, Adam Nash, Scott Stowell, and many more.

We're not taking a traditional approach, and we're not looking for traditional thinkers. Working at Atmos on the early team puts you at the cornerstone of flipping a multi-century old problem on its head. We are looking for talented individuals who not only challenge the norm, but challenge us as a team.





As a Product Designer at Atmos, you will play a key role in crafting an experience that inspires confidence and trust, as well as encourages people to dream about the possibilities of their future.

Your role will involve designing end-to-end features from an existing roadmap as well as helping craft what's next.

The ideal candidate shares our passion for taking on an age-old industry and modernizing a complex process.





Responsibilities include

Own Atmos Platform UI and design system

Take initiative on creating features to support the overall product direction

Create wireframe prototypes and production-ready designs from the Product roadmap

Maintain a consistent UI and UX throughout the core Platform experience

Contribute to/lead team ideation for UI/UX solutions to various product challenges





Who we're looking for

You are passionate about the problem Atmos is solving

You enjoy solving complex product problems

You have an incredible aesthetic sense

You are skilled in Figma and care about organization

You have a proven ability to craft a user-friendly UI/UX

You have the desire to grow with the company from the ground floor

You are long-term oriented with a true desire to help homebuyers build their dream homes

You are a team-player with a strong desire to help mutually improve the team around you

A desire to learn, grow and get in on the ground floor of a company that is changing how homebuyers build homes.

Interest in architecture, interior design, or urban design is a bonus!



