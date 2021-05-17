Sr. Product Designer

Job Details

About TapClicks

TapClicks is a Smart Marketing Cloud, powered by data, to unify marketing. We are a leader in Marketing Reporting, Operations and Search Engine Optimization SaaS solutions for Enterprises, Agencies and Media companies. TapClicks is the only end-to-end marketing operations platform and is used widely by over 400,000 end customers globally. But enough about us!

Is This YOU?

As a Senior Product Designer, you’ll be responsible for owning the end-to-end design process for the TapClicks suite of products. Working directly with the product leadership team under the SVP of Product, you will contribute to the vision of creating the world’s leading marketing success platform. This is a fast-paced role that comes with influence, autonomy & ownership over several products which reach tens of thousands of end users in the marketing technology space.

The ideal candidate is skilled at each stage of the design process but always focused on the needs of the user. They should also have project management skills to lead the entire design process and lead/hire a small team.

Job Responsibilities:

Play a key role on the product leadership team

Develop and think through user flows and architect global information structure

Create and deliver hi-fidelity prototypes

Collaborate with product & engineering teams

Develop a framework for user testing

Manage multiple design projects and priorities in a fast-paced, iterative environment

Present work to design, product and engineering teams and synthesize feedback into meaningful user experiences

Proactively assess and recommend improvements to the user experience

Stay current on emerging technologies and identify opportunities to incorporate best practices and design thinking into product designs

What you bring:

Ability to proactively take ownership of delivering solutions

Collaborate with and influence product & engineering teams

Ability to build empathy with users to create meaningful experiences

Maintain consistency throughout the platform by owning the design system

An understanding of how to combine product analytics, usage data, and user feedback to guide design decisions

A strong command of your chosen design tools (we use Adobe XD, Figma, Pendo, FullStory & Miro regularly but we’re open to others)

Experience working on enterprise, B2B, marketing, analytics a plus

Interest or experience in leading/building a design team



