Job Details

We are looking for a friendly and talented UX Designer to join our globally distributed product development team.

To be a good fit you should:

have at least 5 years relevant experience.

have an exceptional visual and ux design folio.

be experienced and trained in ui design, usability, software product development and user research.

have one or two secret talents in your back pocket like; research methods, copywriting, illustration, graphic design, or animation.

ABOUT GETMYBOAT

GetMyBoat is one of the world's most exciting travel & staycation startups of 2021. We offer remote work, a global team, online collaboration, exciting growth, and a friendly, supportive culture. We are a small organization with very high impact people that are focussed on building the best product and loving what we do. We were recently named in the Digital 100 top growing brands 2021, and 2020 Apple App of the Day.

Interested? Please review the complete details of the role and instructions below for how to submit your application!

ABOUT YOUR ROLE

As GetMyBoat UX Designer you will drive product execution, design and experience.

You'll be reporting to the Chief Experience Officer and working daily with developers to assess, plan, design and spec features, fixes and improvements to web and mobile apps.

We are open to candidates at various experience levels and the position can be customized to suit you. Depending on your interest, skills and experience you can shape your own trajectory, from exceptional design craft to product management and team leadership, there will be opportunities as we grow.

100% REMOTE

This is a 100% remote work opportunity. Our talented team is globally distributed with concentrations in Europe/Africa and the Americas timezones. You decide where you work, whether that's at home or in a co-working space, you’ll need to create an environment where you can establish routines that enable productivity.

All of our work happens through online collaboration, so you’ll need to be an effective communicator on calls, slack and various other means.

SKILLS

You will need to be excellent at visual design, usability, UI writing, interaction design and have a passion for building great software product experiences. You need to understand enough about code and technology to be dangerous, lead collaborations with tech-forward developers to solve ux problems, and provide thoughtful ux reviews of work in progress. We use Sketch and Zeplin primarily, but anything else as required.

EXPERIENCE

5 years or more working in-house or agencies post-graduation as a UX/Interaction designer. Your position title and compensation is negotiable based on experience. If you have a lot more experience, and are a better fit for a UX Lead or Senior Product Designer type role please indicate on your application.

HOW TO APPLY

uxjobs@getmyboat.com

Use the subject line "UX Designer".

Please provide an introductory few paragraphs summarizing your experience and interest in the position, your folio, your resume and your current location (city / country).

We are looking for a great folio showcasing excellent design skills, software product experience, excellent written english communication and passion about the opportunity.

Please note - not all applications will receive a reply. Applications that don't meet the above criteria may be ignored.



