Senior Web Designer
WHAT WE NEED
Kicks Digital Marketing is looking for an experienced Lead Designer who will be responsible for preparing, advising, and executing design production for Kicks and our clients. We are looking for creative go-getters with an inventive drive, who are excited to create smart work in a sometimes fast-paced environment. While we're open to a non-Indy resident; bonus points for being local and,or willing to become local.
The ideal candidate understands all phases of content creation from design thinking to execution, ensuring all production meets clients’ business goals and objectives. Qualified candidates will be able to build strategies into custom design solutions for various brands. While working within the content discipline, candidates must also display a strong understanding of the entire marketing ecosystem (e.g. branding, web development, UI/UX, social media, email marketing and design impact).
RESPONSIBILITIES
The Lead Designer is unique within Kicks, as they will work within both of our divisions:
- Projects — large-scale branding and web projects
- Marketing — ongoing social media needs, paid ads, etc.
Project Responsibilities:
- Participate in pre-sales scoping to provide content strategy and proposals for client presentations
- Assist Project team in developing wireframes, mockups, and marketing examples for project scopes
- Develop full-scale website designs
- Understand the project workflow to ensure deadlines are met in content to design transitions, as well as design to development transitions
- Marketing Responsibilities: Work with our internal marketing team to identify brand/campaign objectives and goals while establishing quality standards and design learning
- Translate marketing briefs, insights, and strategies into innovative, custom design ideas
- Design in a range of visual styles as appropriate for different clients and mediums
- Produce design content for social media posting, blogs, and paid advertising
- Participate in monthly/quarterly marketing meetings with marketing team members for account planning purposes
- Required Skills4-6+ years of relevant experience in agency design, web design, brand strategy
- Professional experience working within an agency across teams — including freelance designers — to create functional visual outcomes
- Strong internal and external communication skills and professionalism; able to represent Kicks positively to all clients
- Highly collaborative, and a specialist in balancing a variety of needs across a company
- Strong working knowledge of design software, with the ability to create and work within aesthetic brand standards
- File and format all design work in the appropriate format and location in compliance with Kicks processes
- Craft compelling visual narratives on a variety of channels
- Knowledge of printing procedures, photography, illustration, animations, and verbal and written communication
- A broad thinker, capable of communicating a variety of design solutions
- Strong understanding of the cultural trends shaping consumer behavior
- Digitally connected and passionate about technology and how it applies to our industry
- Ability to work under tight deadlines
- Portfolio required